How this social entrepreneur is bringing banks to the fingertips of the unbanked

Technology has touched our lives in a lot of ways. While some of us are privileged enough to see technology benefitting every aspect of our lives, a few of us are yet to be touched by its magic. It is this disparity that Dinis Guarda found distressing, leading him to founding Humani, a blockchain banking application, to address it.

Humaniq was launched in 2016 with a vision to build a world where the unbanked and underbanked around the world also have access to the banking and financial transactions. An estimated 2 billion people can be brought under the umbrella of financial inclusion with Humaniq’s services.

Here’s a brief excerpt of an interview with the CEO of Humaniq, Dinis Guarda .

Tell us more about Humaniq and the problem you solve?

Humaniq is on a mission to bring new mobile digital services and financial inclusion solutions to the 3.5 billion unbanked / under banked globally who have no access to the digital economy. Our goal is to help lift people out of poverty by offering them financial inclusion with a simple P2P platform app that includes blockchain foundation technology and biometric identity solutions.

How does Humaniq work, especially with respect to privacy and security?

Humaniq offers a biometric blockchain app that can be used in any simple smartphone device. It works as a financial application that aims to give them access to chats, wallets, payments, microloans, peer to peer lending services. We also are building a digital work marketplace ecosystem similar to Fiverr , which can be accessed via their phones. It is similar to what Amazon Mechanical Turk does.

The Humaniq LITE app is part of a broader humanitarian capitalism venture. Humaniq has a digital currency tied to it, known as HMQ. In recent months, these types of innovative cryptocurrencies have been growing. HMQ has been in the top 100 most valuable of these currencies, with an estimated market capitalisation between $26 and $30 million.

Who's your target audience and how exactly do you help?

We are working with emergent economies - where people live on USD$2.50 a day. Many of them do not have documentation and have had little or no education. Most of the international and local financial organisations do not service these people. The archaic design of the banking industry, laden with paper-driven analog methodology and expensive clearance mechanisms makes traditional banks ill-equipped to service this section of people.

However, almost all of these people have a smartphone and some degree of access to digital devices such as mobile tablets. We believe we can support them by offering good mobile app solutions that are easy and secure to use.

Our first big pilot will be in Ghana with local and international organisations, targeting 18 to 40-year-old low-income smartphone users and merchants in suburban areas including the capital city of Accra. Our plan is to provide them with a tool that will allow them to chat and make payments in the initial phase. As we scale, out product will expand into other solutions that will support earning, borrowing, and receiving money. Humaniq also nurtures a community that can provide both jobs and services.

How did you acquire your first customer and how long did that take?

We did various test in India and Africa with previous test versions of our app. We are also working with Brazilian organizations. But the first Humaniq big pilot is starting in July 2017 in Ghana’s capital Accra metropolitan suburbs with over 4 million people. This will be our biggest experiment and will be conducted by a team coordinated by Dickson Nsofor, our VP for Business Development who is also an entrepreneur and social impact thought leader. Dickson brings his rich expertise working with various social organizations such as the United Nations.

Humaniq has a local team that works with local organisations, merchants and networks of entrepreneurs. Our strategy is to scale in other countries after local and national promotions kick off for the pilot in Accra, Ghana.

With regards to funding, how did you fund your business? How hard was it and how much time did it take to acquire those funds?

Our business model has thrived on the P2P innovation and blockchain driven crypto economics. We built our model on the back of a crypto, Ethereum driven smart contract Initial Coin Offering(ICO). Our ICO campaign began in April 2017, providing an opportunity for participants to get involved in the world’s first humanitarian finance provider token. Nearly 12,000 people bought HMQ utility tokens, raising a total of $5.16 Million.

We also plan to work with great world organisations such as Rise accelerator powered by Barclays Bank, Level39 in Canary Wharf, the leading fintech hub in Europe, and other in incubators and smart investor networks around the world.

Did you quit your job to work on Humaniq? If yes, how long after you started your business did you quit and what made you decide it was time to quit?

My team and I have been working entirely on Humaniq since we started our funding round. All of our focus is dedicated to the growth of Humaniq at this point.

What are some mistakes you made and how did you fix them?

As an entrepreneur, it is a challenge to get the right balance between your vision and the talent you hire. It also requires a lot of focus to cut out the noise out there.

As an entrepreneur, being able to say no is key. Learning to listen, understanding the nuances or personalities to bridge the culture gap is also a big challenge.

I always keep this quote in mind while working, “Concentrate on the few things that will produce the greatest results. Force yourself to set priorities. Do first things first – and second things not at all. ” – Peter F. Drucker

What's one piece of advice you'd like to give our aspiring entrepreneur readers?

Focus on what you are passionate about. Humaniq is all about focus and building value. Focus on what really matters and go for it boldly. Be obsessive (but in a balanced and sustainable way) about solving problems and find a tribe or segment you can serve and put all your energy into it.

In the end, it is all about creating value through persistence. Define what you want to change and why. Then act on it.