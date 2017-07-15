How This Startup is Surfing the Millennial Wave

As the wellness market continues its explosive growth, and we have more information than ever on nutrition, clean eating is a demonstrable priority for Millennials. If the noughties were about conspicuous consumption by way of designer goods and labels, 2017 is markedly different. More so than owning the perfect designer item, and thanks in large part to Instagram, 2017 sees the younger generation placing an emphasis on personal wellness, health and fitness. However, while raising the bar for health goals, studies increasingly demonstrate that Millennials feel pushed for time. For most millennials, preparing three meals, or even one meal a day, isn't an option while often also working a 50 hour plus week.

With the rapid rise of food delivery services like UberEats, the demand for convenient eating has not only been proven out, but is now largely expected by the digital generation.

Pushback for UberEats has come around not only the high price point, but not knowing the exact ingredients and nutritional content of your order. Rather than relying on the model of restaurant delivery services like UberEats and Deliveroo, the next wave of companies are looking to provide healthier options, that remain just as convenient.

Recently launched consumer startup, Everdine, saw a gap in the market and opportunity to deliver nutrition based meals.

Initially launched in London, Everdine employs Michelin-trained chefs to create a menu of diet friendly meals which are delivered to your home or office.

The startup's Founder Andreas Jaegle came up with the idea while working long hours in a corporate job and finding himself coming home too exhausted to cook. Recognizing that this was an all too common problem for his peers, he wanted to create a solution that meant eating healthy meals was as easy as possible.

Andreas Jaegle

With a finance background and recently graduated from Harvard Business School, Jaegle then set about researching the growing market and raising money from strategic partners, before assembling a startup team. With the team together, Everdine came up with the idea of flash-freezing ingredients, to ensure meals retained their macronutrients. It had the bonus of eradicating another consumer pain point: food waste.

The early numbers are impressive, with over 100,000 meals already ordered and delivered throughout the UK.

What's next? Everdine is focusing on allowing customers to curate their own menus, and of course, business expansion. Says Jaegle, “We want to democratise access to unprocessed, balanced food. Our goal is to deliver nutrition to people who, for any reason, aren't able to cook for themselves every day, but want to optimise their health.”