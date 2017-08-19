How This Teen is Connecting Urban Poor in India to Healthcare and Free Education

One day in November 2016, 16-year-old Mridul Manas came home from school to know about a 45-year-old mother of two, who had committed suicide due to the waves of misinformation and rumours that hit her urban slum in Indirapuram (Uttar Pradesh) post the Indian government’s announcement of demonetisation of all ₹500 and ₹1,000 banknotes. “Even though our Prime Minister in his announcement had provided the details for citizens to exchange their currencies even in the case they didn’t have any bank accounts, and with almost everyone talking about it, the slum dwellers in settlements just 2 miles away from my house were in treacherous state of panic and had already lost all their hopes of getting their wealth back.” Moreover, the situation in urban slums of Delhi and UP were worsened as a salt shortage rumour created panic in the states and the death toll had reached 55 within 9 days of the announcement of demonetisation.

The information-gap prevalent in India’s urban slum communities is a pressing problem. Given the myriad of challenges that these communities face to fight for basic amenities, knowledge and access to the right information at the right time can transform lives especially for the mothers and children, requiring quality healthcare and educational opportunities. However, while Urban India is claimed to have 60% internet penetration and is home to India’s largest internet-user base, these thousands of families in the dilapidated slum settlements are still far away from the reach of the much touted-digital and information movements.

To come up with a solution to this problem, Mridul immersed himself in the subject matter. “I had just learnt about some brilliant cases of innovation in Sub-Saharan Africa such as m-Pesa and it was exciting to witness the use of simple SMS-technology to increase the Kenyan population’s access to financial services. One can’t deny that SMS works for everyone, and I wanted to explore how it can be used to battle the challenges of India’s digital deficit slum regions.

This lead Manas to start a design a SMS and voice message delivery system called MeraSMS in November to educate the slum household members about demonetization, the procedures involved and to bust the various myths and rumors. Manas also got his friends to set up a small volunteer team and these high school students then started visiting the nearby slums and further helping the slum residents with required paperwork.

By January, 2017, MeraSMS and its volunteer teams had already helped over 400 households in East Delhi, Noida and Vaishali-Indirapuram areas. However, Manas surely wasn’t done with his project. “Realizing that we had created a low-cost and sustainable model of creating and supporting information-empowered communities, we decided to develop the platform further and to expand our services focusing on personalised healthcare, education and career support for these isolated communities.”

And the end-result was MeraSMS’s current-day platform. Using a 40-member volunteer team, they first organise field campaigns wherein personal details of the members of the households are recorded along with their consent. These personal details are then used to offer personalised support; such as the gestational age and stages of the mother is used to provide timely and medically approved prenatal and antenatal care tips. Moreover, the subscribed families also receive regular referrals and are connected to nearby Maternal and Primary Healthcare services, NGO programs such as free educational opportunities or vocational training camps. The subscribers are given a call-to-action wherein they can simply send a missed-call to a prescribed number if they wish to sign-up for a featured NGO program or a welfare scheme. Using its network of field volunteers, MeraSMS then assists the interested slum households and helps them connect to partner NGO programs and welfare programs.

Currently, MeraSMS has over 1000 households subscribed to its maternal care support, education and career support services. As of today, the teen’s service is supporting over 60 pregnant mothers, has managed to connect over children to free-school programs and regularly provides the urban slum residents the vital information on financial planning, government welfare schemes and NGO programs.