12 Ways To Add Color To A Room Without Paint, According To An Etsy Expert

When a room is lacking excitement, it’s easy to head straight toward the paint section of the hardware store for some quick inspiration. We don’t need to tell you that painting can be a messy hassle, or that most renters probably don’t even get to consider this colorful solution for their white walls, anyway. So what’s the fix?

We reached out to Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy’s resident trend expert, and asked her about alternative ways to add vibrancy and warmth to a room without ever having to sand, prime and paint.

To narrow down your search for the perfect pop of color, we asked Johnson for her recommendations on ways to add a pop of color to any room, sans paintbrush.

Check out some of her favorite pieces below