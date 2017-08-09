12 Ways To Add Color To A Room Without Paint, According To An Etsy Expert

When a room is lacking excitement, it’s easy to head straight toward the paint section of the hardware store for some quick inspiration. We don’t need to tell you that painting can be a messy hassle, or that most renters probably don’t even get to consider this colorful solution for their white walls, anyway. So what’s the fix?
We reached out to Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy’s resident trend expert, and asked her about alternative ways to add vibrancy and warmth to a room without ever having to sand, prime and paint.
Her advice? Find “conversation starters” that “allow you to add color in multiple ways.” Think funky and bold pieces like a bright desk lamp, colored tile decals, or even a fuzzy pink wall tapestry
To narrow down your search for the perfect pop of color, we asked Johnson for her recommendations on ways to add a pop of color to any room, sans paintbrush.
Check out some of her favorite pieces below
-
“Temporary wallpaper is the perfect
solution to creating a colorful accent wall, without the paint. And, because of their temporary style, you can try out trends like tropical prints and geometric patterns without having to permanently commit.” Get it here.
-
“Orange is a huge trend in home decor right now, and these symmetrical, painted plates allow you to add colorful personality and artisanry to any meal.” Get them here.
-
“A large painting can be just as impactful as an accent wall. Choose hues complimentary to your room decor to tie the color scheme together.” Get it here.
-
“Decals are an easy and affordable way to upgrade your kitchen or bathroom tiles, while adding a pop of color to the room.” Get them here.
-
“Turn your floors into a statement by adding colorful rugs to your home. Match your rug to the accessories in the room to create a cohesive space.” Get it here.
-
“A colorful planter can pull together a room’s decor, and add brightness in unexpected areas.” Get them here.
-
“Accent furniture is a great way to incorporate a splash of color into your space. Look items with colorful hardware or painted accents for a subtle pop.” Get it here.
-
“Bold pendant lamps in bright hues can instantly brighten a room. Have a minimalist space with neutral colors? Add a turquoise lamp to add an unexpected pop to your monochromatic scheme.” Get it here.
-
“Just like any traditional piece of art, a colorful wall hanging can add dimension, texture, and brightness into your room’s decor. Plus, it’s a fun conversation starter!” Get it here.
-
“Vases, just like planters, allow you to add color in multiple ways – from the vessel, to the flowers themselves. If your favorite flower is a pink orchid,
try adding a vase in an opposing color to add a contrasting, colorful accent to your room." Get it here.
-
“Temporary wall decals are a fun way to create colorful rooms without committing to covering the entire wall. Some Etsysellers even offer customizable options - all it takes is starting a conversation to see what is possible!” Get it here.
-
“A desk lamp can be just as pretty as it is functional. Choose a bright option to add a peek of color to your desk or bedroom.” Get it here.
