How To Avoid 5 Costly Home Repairs

Last month, I visited my friend who was moving to a new house but she was worried that her old home wasn’t getting any attention from the potential buyers. As per my experience and dealing with the costly home repairs, I told her that during the home selling process, home buyers are always keeping an eye out for signs of potentially costly home repairs. If a buyer spots any number of issues with a home, they will run for the hills, and you will be left with new problems and no sale.

Hence, most of the people prefer to repair their house before selling it. Even according to a research, in 2016, more Americans were predicted to repair their homes before selling. Often, People take decisions quickly whether they want to buy a house or not. If a buyer likes something in a house like a curb or closets, then he/she might downplay the negative features. However, if a homeowner comes across what could be a costly repair, that initial love will fade. To avoid such situation, you need to keep an eye on the costly home repairs. So, here are 5 costly repairs that could derail your home selling process,

1. Roofing Problems

Completely replacing a roof is one of the most expensive repairs a homeowner will have to endure. While you may think the roof is fine from an outside perspective, there are potentially hidden problems that can result in a potential buyer requiring repairs. Some of those issues can result from a faulty or degraded roof include water damage, mold, mildew, electrical issues, insulation problems. Many of these problems are undetectable until an inspector gets on the roof but a new roof can cost as much as $15-$20,000. If your buyer find out that a new roof is needed, a conventional sale will not be a viable option until the roof can pass inspection. At this point, you could take out a loan for a new roof or you could consider selling your home to a company that can purchase your home, so you don’t have to make these costly repairs.

2. Foundation Issues

The reason I list the roof and foundation 1 and 2 is because these are typically the most costly repairs. Foundation of a house is always considered as one of the most important structural element. Cracks in the Foundation might lead to the whole home separating. Mostly, walls in homes with foundation issues will crack or different rooms of the house will be out of level. All these issues pose safety risks for the resident and if not addresses immediately, could lead to the home being condemned as unlivable. The issues in the foundation can be daunting, but they are definitely fixable. Moreover, reputable companies can guarantee lasting repairs. It can be a costly procedure; it can cost you around $10,000 to $30,000 for a minor foundation repair job. If there are apparent foundation issues, any real estate agent or conventional lending is out of the question. In fact, even most home buying companies will run from the situation.

3. Electrical Issues

Most commonly found in old homes that haven’t updated the electric in decades, but electric issues are not limited to the old knob and tube wiring. Electrical issues typically come with red flags: Circuit breakers can trip when a circuit is overloaded. Hence, by shutting off the electrical supply, the breaker prevents wires from overheating and potentially starting a fire. New constructions come electricians take shortcuts that could potentially put your home at risk.

In most of the cases, these contractors are pressured to use cheap materials in order to sell homes fast and at cheap rates. This can lead to unsafe electrical systems. When full home re-wiring is required, the cost could be around $4,000. This cost could damage the profitability of your investment property - so make sure to check the house thoroughly.

4. HVAC

HVAC stands for heating, ventilation and air conditioning. Such a simple definition but the HVAC can be the most unexpected expense on this list so far because of its unexpected nature. If a unit isn’t properly maintained, your furnace and air conditioning units, could require expensive repairs or die altogether. A gas furnace alone costs between $1,000 and $2,000 at Home Depot, but you'll pay between $4,000 and $8,000 for a professional furnace installation.

There is nothing more frustrating because it doesn’t necessarily happen over time (Like a leaky roof or cracking foundation) but it becomes priority very quickly. Hence, if you face this issue, either you can sell your house or you can spend huge amount of money on this costly repair.

5. Piping