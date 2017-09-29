How To Be A Better Religious Writer

If you are a writer, you are, by default, a communicator. A good writer is a good communicator; as a religious writer, you are seeking to communicate something that is of immense importance to you and your community.

Becoming a better writer is a matter of practice and persistence, no matter what subject you are discussing. As a religious writer, however, there are particular areas that you need to pay careful attention to, and specific things you should prepare for if you expect to write what people will want to read.

Do Smart Research

Remember, the words that you write will potentially live forever; it pays to do your research before you begin tapping away at your keyboard.

In today's digital world, examining a holy text no longer needs to be about flipping through thousands and thousands of pages in search of a particular scripture. These days, there is a massive selection of online and app-based resources to help you research religious texts more efficiently.

For Catholic writers, Verbum is considered to be one of the top Bible resources available today. It works through a system of topical indexes so that you can study and assess a single particular reading from a comprehensive perspective of the whole Catholic tradition.

Write with Clarity

Religion (and particularly religious texts) are all about personal interpretation. As a religious writer, you are going to be proposing ideologies from a particular perspective (whether your own or that of a school of thought). Due to the nature of this kind of writing, it is important that you write in a way that is easy for every reader to understand.

It may be tempting to show off your Ivy League vocabulary, or maybe you're someone who thinks writing with 'everyday language' somehow makes you less of a scholar. In reality, the crux of your mission is to ensure that you communicate your story clearly so that everyone who reads it feels a connection with it.

Be Prepared for Criticism

The beauty of religion is that it is so diverse. While diversity is what contributes to the richness of any religion, it is also often a source of conflict when beliefs clash.

By committing your ideas to text (especially if it is text bound for the internet), you open yourself up to a whole world of criticism. For this reason, it's essential for a writer to have a thick skin, and to be able to use criticism constructively.

Audiences tend to be even more emotive and inflexible in their beliefs when it comes to religious matters. We see polarized arguments happening all over the world on a daily basis, from pro-life speakers addressing libertarian audiences or heated debates about Muslim extremism. If you want your writing to resonate, it's vital that you keep your emotions in check, and learn to listen and respond appropriately to critics.

Practice Makes Perfect

Anyone who has ever tried to perfect anything understands that it takes time (and lots of failed attempts!). If you want to improve your writing, there is one simple thing you need to do: write.

There are masses of information online that you can find about supposed "hack" or short-cuts, and of course, it's always useful to know how to avoid the common pitfalls when it comes to punctuation and grammar. However, it all comes down to the hours you put in in front of the keyboard.