How to Be a Conscious Traveler in Siem Reap, Cambodia

If you haven’t heard of Siem Reap, you’ve probably heard of Angkor Wat. The Angkor Wat temple complex is the world’s largest religious monument and one of the most famous UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Siem Reap, the capital of Cambodia’s Siem Reap Province, is the gateway to the temples that make up the religious site. It’s where you’ll find yourself sipping an ice cold Angkor beer after a day sightseeing in high temperatures and even higher humidity. It’s where you’ll shop for souvenirs to remind you of your time at one of the world’s most mesmerising Buddhist temples, and it’s where you’ll dine and rest your head too.

Siem Reap is an undeniably cool town. The streets are safe for wandering, the bars and clubs pump beats well into the morning hours, the Khmer cuisine is crave-worthy and accommodations are affordable. This comfortable home base for exploring the Angkor complex is always tourist-friendly, but there are a few things every traveler should know before packing their bags for Siem Reap and the ancient temples a short tuk tuk ride away.

Pack Temple- and Temperature-Ready Clothing

Packing for any trip to Southeast Asia can be complicated. Cambodia’s tropical climate and location just 10-13 degrees north of the equator means it’s almost always hot and humid. As westerners, we’re inclined to pack our shorts, tank tops, t-shirts and sundresses for tropical climates. But it’s important to pack conservative clothing for a trip to Siem Reap and Angkor Wat.

Siem Reap sees many tourists, so your shorts and tank tops won’t be a shocking sight when roaming the city streets. However, Cambodian people dress modestly, and modest apparel is required for the temple complex. Bring a lightweight pair of long pants and a lightweight shirt that covers the shoulders for days exploring the temple. The same modest attire should be worn if you’re invited to someone’s home or a nearby village.

Be Careful with Your Hands

Some of the gestures we use most often in Canada are considered rude in Cambodia. The locals will forgive you if you make a mistake, but knowing before you go will prevent you from making rude or embarrassing gestures. Only use your right hand when eating with others or conducting business. The left hand is often used for bathroom tasks and is considered unclean. Additionally, use your right palm as a means of pointing to something if necessary. Pointing with the index finger, as we do in North America, is impolite.

Traveling with your lover? Try not to show your affection for one-another in public. Cambodians don’t show public displays of affection, and those displays are frowned upon when performed by tourists too.

Greet Others as the Cambodians Do

The saying “When in Rome, do as the Romans do,” goes a long way in Cambodia. Simply watching how Cambodians act toward one-another will give you a good idea of how you should act. The traditional Cambodian greeting is known as Som Pas. It involves placing your palms together near your chin and performing a short bow.

Respect the Monks

Monks are the most respected people in Cambodia, and interacting with them isn’t the same as interacting with other societal groups. Exploring the temples with a local guide is one of the best ways to experience all of the wonders of Angkor, including interactions with monks, while remaining respectful at all times. However, there are a few general rules to follow if you choose not to travel with a guide or find yourself interacting with monks outside of temple grounds.

If a monk is sitting, show respect by sitting down next to him before asking a question or starting a conversation. Do not point your feet at a Buddhist monk when sitting and avoid sitting in a higher place when possible. Gender roles are much different in Southeast Asia, and it’s important that women never touch or hand items to monks. A woman accidentally brushing against a monk’s robe means that monk must perform a cleansing ritual and fast. These are the things that remind you you’re not in Canada anymore.