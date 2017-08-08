How To Be Romantic, According To Data

Are you romantic? Are you sure? We all intuitively know romance is important to finding and keeping love, but it’s not always clear how to be romantic. According to Psychology Today, romance is “one of the most fun and least executed activities in many relationships.”

What if your relationship is new? Do you know what counts as a romantic gesture in our modern culture? The answers might surprise you. August is Romance Awareness Month, and in honor of the occasion, Match.com analyzed thousands of responses to their 2017 Singles In America survey. No more guessing required - now we have cold, hard data gleaned from 5,000+ singles all across the United States.

As it turns out, today’s singles’ idea of romance goes far beyond flowers and candlelit dinners. Match.com has identified the top 5 romantic gestures, according to singles.

What all of these gestures have in common is they all require a real emotional investment in the other person. It’s far beyond picking up a bouquet of flowers – something you could easily do for anyone. These gestures speak volumes about a lasting commitment to the relationship.

Whether you are in a relationship now or hope to be one day, take note!

#5 Mentioning Your Significant Other To Your Parents

Telling your parents about your new relationship is definitely a milestone, so it’s no surprise this made the list. 76% of singles love knowing that you talk about them to your parents. It shows not only that they’re on your mind when they’re not around, but that you’re smitten enough to mention it to their closest relations. An easy romantic move? When your dad calls while you’re hanging out with your new boyfriend, answer and say “Can I call you tomorrow? Brian and I were just about to have dinner.”

#4 Vacationing Together

The couples’ vacation is an important ritual that can make or break a relationship. It’s a chance for you to bond as you experience a new environment and the excitement of exploring together. If your trip goes well, it’s a great sign of future success for the two of you. And since 79% of singles find taking a trip together romantic, go ahead and start planning for that next long weekend!

#3 Mentioning Your Significant Other To Your Friends

Rated even higher than parents, 82% of singles find it romantic when you let your friends know about your partner. So don’t play it cool – tell your friends about your new partner and make sure he or she knows about it! Better yet, be sure to include your partner in at least some of your friend activities.

#2 Attending A Family Event As A Couple

83% of the singles surveyed considered this a romantic gesture. Why? Since bringing your partner to your sister’s wedding is bound to result in an inquisition from even your most extended family member, you won’t do it unless you really, really like someone.

If you are truly committed to the relationship, this is an important rite of passage, as well as a romantic gesture. So go ahead and RSVP +1.

#1 Caring For Your Significant Other When They’re Sick

There’s a reason classic wedding vows state “in sickness and in health”. Someone has to care a lot about you to take care of you when you’re feeling your worst. It’s truly an act of love. That’s why 87% of singles chose this as the #1 most romantic gesture.

Next time your partner is under the weather, break out your grandmother’s chicken soup recipe, fill up that Netflix queue and switch into caretaker mode. It’s the most romantic thing you can do!