How To Be The Leader In Your Own Life Change

Anywhere you turn it seems that people are looking to change something about themselves, their business, their health, their finances, and more. Ever wonder why some people are just more successful at losing that weight, saving that money, or growing that business? Bella Vasta has a theory on this. She has been a business coach for over ten years and seen a myriad of situations and different people deal with them differently. Even herself, after giving birth to one of the smallest surviving female babies (weighing only 12 ounces and measuring 10 inches long), had to take responsibility for her own life, action, and health in the aftermath that followed that trying time. It was really tough to get out of that hole of depression, PTSD, and anxiety. “I had to take leadership over my own life if I wanted to accomplish my personal and professional dreams,” says Vasta. She believes that it really comes down to how a person takes leadership over themselves that determines the outcome of all these areas.