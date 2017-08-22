How To Be The Leader In Your Own Life Change

Anywhere you turn it seems that people are looking to change something about themselves, their business, their health, their finances, and more. Ever wonder why some people are just more successful at losing that weight, saving that money, or growing that business? Bella Vasta has a theory on this. She has been a business coach for over ten years and seen a myriad of situations and different people deal with them differently. Even herself, after giving birth to one of the smallest surviving female babies (weighing only 12 ounces and measuring 10 inches long), had to take responsibility for her own life, action, and health in the aftermath that followed that trying time. It was really tough to get out of that hole of depression, PTSD, and anxiety. “I had to take leadership over my own life if I wanted to accomplish my personal and professional dreams,” says Vasta. She believes that it really comes down to how a person takes leadership over themselves that determines the outcome of all these areas.
Here are three areas Vasta encourages her clients to take leadership over themselves:
- Morning Ritual Having a ritual or routine for yourself is so important because it sets the tone for the rest of the day. Are we going to let life happen to us or are we going to make life happen? Vasta questions. Morning rituals can be as simple as a meditation, journaling your thoughts, setting intentions, or what Vasta does, a 30 minute workout in her own home. Vastasays working out helps boost those happy chemicals, reduces stress and brain fog, and has a great way of loosening up all the tension our body holds while at work all day or just dealing with life. No matter what happened throughout the day, if the person put themselves first with some sort of morning ritual, they will always be able to recall that win they had for themselves that morning. Therefore potentially trumping any negative outcome that might have come their way that day.
- Accountability Since the ancient times, humans were never meant to live alone. We are social people and that means truly deeply connecting with people by being venerable and encouraging each other to pursue our dreams. “Accountability partners, or hanging with people that you aspire to be, will always do your life more good than harm. But you need to take the initiative to surround yourself with people like this,” says Vasta. This can also work to the negative when we surround ourselves with the wrong influences in our life. They will never hold us up and help us reach what we dream. “Take a look at the five closest people to you right now and that will be a direct reflection of your life,” says Vasta.
- Decision Making “Even if you make the wrong decision,” says Vasta “you are at least moving forward.” She reflects that all too many times her coaching clients initially come to her because they are too scared to make a decision so they are stuck in the same place in their business that they were last month or even last year. She refers to a sermon her Pastor once made asking, Do you want to be a reservoir or a river?” If you are a reservoir stuck in murky water that isn’t going anywhere, bacteria grows. If you are a river running free, those hard rocks are smoothed over and the water is kept fresh! Decision making builds momentum and so long as you learn from every decision you make, ideally, you can not make any wrong decision. It is all about how you look at it. If you want to be successful in any area in life you have to make decisions and then follow through. A great motivation for this is the 5 Second Rule by Mel Robbins. Vasta says she calls upon the 5 Second Rule often in her own life and recommends it to her clients.
So if you are having a hard time moving forward in your business or personal life think about how you are taking leadership over it all. If you don’t take charge, life will and it is always a constant battle. Vasta reminds us that we are all in charge of ourselves, our actions, and our decisions. Today, Vasta is leading the charge with a bunch of Mompreuners showing them how to lead healthy lifestyles. She encourages these women to take leadership in their own life so they can flow through life renewed, refreshed, and full of life. Her daughter is now a happy and healthy three year old and Vasta says thanks to these three principals she is now happy and healthy too!
CONVERSATIONS