How to Be Truly Happy & Fulfilled...The Postage Stamp Method

Consider the postage stamp. You might think that you are the only happy camper when your package arrives, but you would be wrong. The postage stamp is just as happy as you are. The postage stamp did its job. Because it was looking out for you the whole time, it brought you happiness, by giving and in turn, your happiness made the postage stamp happy too. What can you learn about happiness from the postage stamp’s example?

What brings true happiness?

One psychologist said that happiness has three components.

· Pleasure

· Engagement

· Meaning

So let’s take a look at these three areas.

Many people build their lives around pleasure, but this is the least consequential. Pleasure must not be your main pursuit in life, or you’ll find yourself unhappy. But in moderation, pleasure is something to be enjoyed and savored.

When you are fully engaged in your work and family, you can feel alive and accomplish many things, but when you add meaning to your pursuit of happiness, that is working toward a larger end or goal that is greater than self, then you’ve hit the trifecta.

I personally follow the nine beatitudes for optimal happiness:

Love moves others to love you in return.

Joy gives you the strength to cope with challenges.

Peace helps you to keep your relationships free of strife.

Patience enables you to stay happy even when you are under trial.

Kindness draws others to you.

Goodness on your part makes others respond when you need help.

Faith will assure you of God’s loving direction.

Mildness will bring you calmness of heart, mind, and body.

Self-control means that your mistakes will be fewer.

I also like what author Brendon Burchard says, “Happiness comes from an orientation towards the world in which we look at the past, the present, and the future in specific ways.

He explains that we need to find a way to be at peace with the past. When we do so, we will be freer to accept our present. When we accept our present we can learn to anticipate the excitement of the future.

I’m personally excited about moving to Japan in the near future. What are you excited about? What can you get excited about?

Brendon says. “If you can’t find anything to be excited about tomorrow, that has nothing to do with the reality of tomorrow; it has to do with your mindset.” Change your mindset and your whole world will change with it.

As a recap:

· Be accepting and at peace with the past.

· Be present and engaged here in the present.

· Be excited. Anticipate something for the future.

If you want true fulfillment in life, you have to kill your comfort zone.

Think of your comfort zone as a self-imposed prison you’ve put yourself in. It consists of limiting thoughts and ideas about who you are and what you are capable of becoming. Perhaps you learned these limitations while you were young and they are still holding you hostage.

In order to live the life you want, you have to believe you are worth it and then take precise steps to make it happen. It all starts with killing your comfort zone, all those limiting beliefs.

It’s time for a prison break!

You can make this shift by exchanging those negative thoughts with positive ones and doing something every day that gets you out of your comfort zone.

Remember the words of Eleanor Roosevelt, “You must do one thing every day that scares you.” I agree. Now is the time to take your first scary step toward becoming the person you were meant to be.