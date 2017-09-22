How to Become a Motivational Speaker

Perhaps the first thing you imagine when you think of a motivator is a self-help guru who tells you how to channel the inner child or visualize the path to success. However, the motivators can give presentations and speeches on any subject, since the important thing is the passion with which they approach the subject. If you want to become a motivator, you will have to identify your message and audience, review your skills to speak to groups of people and promote your oratorical abilities.

Here is an expert motivational speaker; Dr. Karockas Watkins "Doc Rock" is President and CEO of Vision Excellence Company. He holds a doctorate of Philosophy and Theology as well as a Masters in Mechanical engineering from Kettering University. Doc Rock has facilitated leadership trainings in over 20 countries around the world. He pointed some special tips and guides to become a motivational speaker.

Identify your message and audience

Choose a topic you want to talk about. A motivator can talk about how to be successful, happy, satisfied or get better relationships. Any subject is valid, as long as what you say inspires other people to take action.

· Think of your passions and base your topic on something that arouses great interest. It will be difficult for you to motivate others if you do not care much about the subject you are talking about.

Make your message relevant and timely. Motivational talks about using a typewriter or selling public telephones are not well received today.

Become an expert. The public expects you to know much about the subject of your motivational talk. Read, study and stay current.

Meet your audience. Understand the people who compose your target audience before going too far in the development of your career. There are different ways to communicate with each group of people.

Improve your public speaking skills

He takes classes to speak in public. You can enroll in your local community college or see opportunities available in communication and leadership organizations such as Toastmasters. You will want to feel comfortable speaking to large groups of people.

Record your talks. This will give you the opportunity to see yourself as if you were a member of the public and make whatever improvements are necessary.

· Pay attention to details that inspire motivation. It is desirable that you make eye contact, use the right body language and speak naturally and motivationally.

Practice your writing. Most motivators are also writers and provide written materials that support their talks. Communication is the most important skill you should have if you are going to be a motivator.

· Write on a blog, update a website and post articles when you get the chance. Constant writing will not only improve your motivational speaking skills, but will also help you have good public relations.

Think of equipment and accessories. Some motivators prepare huge screens, exercise books, and PowerPoint presentations when they give a talk. Choose tools that you feel comfortable with and provide additional support.

Promote yourself

Find a great place. A motivational talk in a conference room or an auditorium will probably have a better reception than one in a basement.

· Make sure the place is suitable for the number of attendees. You want to give the feeling of intimacy, so a room too small will be crowded and one too large will feel empty.

Develop an advertising plan. Advertise your motivational talks, sell your tickets at a low price or give free conferences until you create your own brand and publish all kinds of materials such as brochures, postcards, signs and e-newsletters.

Register in the offices of speakers and offer your services to conventions, conferences and seminars.

Invite people to give you their comments. Listen to what the audience has to say and put the best reviews on your website and materials you post.

Tips

· Make the talk fun and lively. Public participation is a good way to teach adults and you can do it in several ways. For example, a motivator gave his audience some raisins and guided him slowly through the life of that fruit and all that had to happen to reach the hands of the attendants. This type of activity facilitates learning and makes the audience feel part of the talk. Remember that any activity you do must be related to the topic you are talking about.

· Dress according to the perception you wish to communicate. If you want to convey professionalism and success, probably the best option is business attire. Some motivators use clothing to highlight an important point in the presentation.

· Work with a mentor. Life coaches and other motivators will often be willing to work with you as you develop your skills and talents. A good mentor will also help you to get in touch and build your career.

· Join the Toastmasters club in your area. There you will learn and practice everything you need to know to give a motivational talk or any other kind of speech.