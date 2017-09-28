How to Become a Self Made Entrepreneur at the age of 17

Jan Alexander Heege is the founder of BLACK WOOD, a modern watch brand based in Germany with sincere focus on personal luxury and comfort.

I met a lot of entrepreneur in my life. I always have been interested in their story and heard many different kind of beginnings, breakthroughs and of course failures. Most I admire entrepreneur who are self-made. They were not born as a entrepreneur and didn‘t handle a running business in an early age which has been build up several years ago from their father or even grandfather. They took an idea and saw the chance to build something out of it. Often starting with strictly limited resources in competitive markets.

Jan A. Heege, a 19-years old self-made entrepreneur thriving as a unknow newcomer in the watch industry. At the age of seventeen he decided to found his own watch brand, BLACK WOOD, which is based in the Black Forest in the south of Germany. I had the opportunity to have an interview with him learning more about the early times starting his business and his way becoming an entrepreneur.

Onik: What thought brought about being an entrepreneur?

Jan: All started really early when I woke up between 4-5 am in the winter to remove snow from the pavement to make sure everybody in my neighborhood is safe on his way to school or work. I loved to serve people and also investing my time useful and it soon become my first business at the age of 8. Because of that I got well-known in my village. People rewarded me with sweets and later with small amounts of money, because I was unable to eat more sweets or selling them anymore.

Onik: Amazing! What other work are you onto in the summer months when there was no snow at all? Tell us more about it.

Jan: Good question. In summer I did many different things next to school for example playing in a soccer club. I remember when I once drove through our village entrance which was full of rubbish on the roadside. I decided to tidy up this mess and run out of garbage bags in short time. Yeah, after that some people noted it and I soon after that took a sign and wrote on it Mud - clear up - Service and started offering my service.

That was a time..

Onik: Its not common to work in such a young age. You never asking for anything? You just got it by providing value, right?

Jan: Yes, exactly. I felt better when people could decide what they figure I get paid specially being in such early age.

Onik: When did you start entering the watch industry?

Jan: I started entering the watch industry when I was 17 years old. After doing several jobs on the construction site, webdesigner, fitness coach and failed running two online shops in the fitness industry. My third online shop, which I started, was for watches. It soon became passion. I gave people advice while buying a timepiece. I always got asked from clients „Whats the best timepiece?“ I answered this question with the advantages of the timepiece and disadvantages. Often a part was not really good: If it was the strap or quality of the dial, it was different from watch to watch. I started thinking about improving the disadvantages of each watch. Then there was a day that was probably a diaster, but while looking back, I know this was the reason why BLACK WOOD entered my life so early. My watche online shop got hacked and over 1000 hours of work was devasted in just a second.

Onik: What did you do next after losing it?

Jan: I am glad that I started creating my own timepiece and already created BLACK WOOD as a brand. Soon I started the production of the first model Rhine 40.

Onik: What have you done next and when do you have sent the first watch to a customer?

Jan: I sent my first timepiece in September 2016 to a customer. Before the first model has arrived in Germany, I already had started working on the new watch collection the Mt. Belchen 40. 2016 has been a crazy year, because I had to invest every single cent to finance the new collection. That is why I started doing everthing by myself and learned by myself how to create a website and designing of the timepieces. During this time I had no running business and worked 7 days a week on a job for 8-10 hours and then prepared my own business for 7-8 hours per day.

Onik: How did you manage school, friends and family during this time?

Jan: Good question. I went allin during this time, skipped family vacation and worked or visited suppliers without taking any day rest. I think I had a good reason that convinced me to work a bit more. The same happend with my friends which I really liked and always saw in school. But I was not myself in school at all. I normally starts my day between 3-4 am to make progress in my business and also stayed up until it was night. So in school I often run out of energy and also felt uncomfortable listening to any topic while having important things to get done.

Onik: Great! Now, you are still a „hidden newcomer“ in the watch industry. What are your next steps?

Jan: Yes, BLACK WOOD and I are still unknown in the watch industry. I would say „Great things take time“. My main focus is on creating a brand, based on values and a great product and not too much on marketing. We have owners that tell how great our watches are. I would say its more than the finest timepiece when it comes to personal luxury for an affordable price. I am excited about the upcoming innovation which we are presenting in 2018.

Onik: Thanks for your words! I am following you on instagram to hear your news in the coming months. Glad to have you here!