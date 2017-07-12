HOW TO BECOME A "SUPER"PRENEUR

The other day I was listening to Lewis Howes podcast with one of Forbes Top entertainment Influencers. I’m talking about Lilly Singh. A Canadian YouTube personality, vlogger, comedian, writer, and actress. She’s better known by her YouTube username IISuperwomanII. She recently released her book on “How to Become a Bawse” in which she dedicated it to her “old” self. Pretty neat, right? For those of you who aren’t familiar with her story, she went from her old “depression” self to finding her SUPER woman power through creating her own Youtube channel back in October 2010. As of now, her videos have received over 1.9 billion views, and her channel has accumulated over 11.9 million subscribers.

It all comes down to this bottom line; who you are today is not who you have to be tomorrow, you have a choice to create your life the way you picture it to be. "It’s never too late". But sometimes it's hard to become what you don't see.

Until now.

Brand yourself for who you want to become, so you can see it to achieve it.

Here are a few Actions you can take today get you closer to your ‘SUPER’ self.

After all, if she did it, Why not you?

ACTION 1} BRAND YOURSELF

Have a clear vision for the kind of successful person you want to BECOME. It’s easier to reach a goal if you know what it is and if you can see it. Brand yourself as the person you’re thriving to Become. Is it a yoga instructor? A famous actress? A New York times best seller? A successful Youtube Vlogger?

Capture yourself in that likeliness and create a new VISION portrait for yourself, one that gives you a mark to strive for and is aligned with your new goals and dreams.

Keep it in sight and let the power of your Vision portrait change your life.

ACTION 2} LET GO OF THE “TRIPPIN’ SQUIRREL SYNDROME”, PRACTICE FOCUS INSTEAD

Having a branded vision for who you want to become is a great way to emotionally connect you with your goal, have a clear target and create a path towards achieving it. Yea, sorry it’s not magic, you will have to participate in creating your Branded Vision. The trick is to not get distracted by the shiny object syndrome that takes away your focus and wastes your time on survival busyness. Like spending hours watching Netflix, on Social Media, or any other distractions that may keep you from achieving your goals.

Do you want to see results? Commit to achieving your vision consistently and Follow One Course Until Success.

ACTION 3} STOP SAYING “NO” TO THINGS THAT CAN SUPPORT YOUR GOALS, START SAYING “YES”

To grow you must give yourself permission to say YES. YES to a new mindset, YES to acquiring new knowledge, YES to chance, YES to opportunity, YES to learning new skills, YES to Success, YES to your Next Level, YES to growth, YES to getting back up every time you fall and giving it one more shot.

Be willing to say YES.

ACTION 4} DITCH YOUR EXCUSES, START DOING

You’re ultimately responsible for creating your success and sharing your gifts with the world. Your excuses will never run out, but your time will. No matter what your starting point is, take daily action by doing something aligned with your vision of success.

Excuses won’t make it happen. Do something.

ACTION 5} LEAVE THE “OLD” HABITS THAT DON’T SERVE YOU, PRACTICE SELF- MASTERY

You are where you are today because of your “OLD” habits that keep you in your comfort zone, where it may be safe, but it’s not where success lives. Your ability to master yourself is the most important single quality that you can develop as a person. You have the power to make that decision, right now, to define and develop the habits that will lead you to great success in the future.

What “old'” habits are you willing to let go off?

Lilly started in 2010 when she was in her depressed state with a vision of bringing out her superwoman. She consistently created one video at a time and stuck with it. Fast forward 7 years, her vision, dedication and focus resulted in being named on Forbes list as a Top entertainment Influencers.

Each one of you has a special gift, a unique SUPER talent, an emerging potential seeking to express itself through you. You can start where you are, regardless of the condition you’re in, wether you’re ill, in a bad job, or limited in your finances, all you need is to do is commit to your creating your life the way you picture it to be and take one step each day in the direction of your Vision.

One day soon, you too will realize like Lilly that you’ve come a great distance.

See you at the TOP.