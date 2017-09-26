HOW TO BREAK FREE...

Have you ever wondered how circus trainers can stop an elephant from running away? Yes, I am talking about the same 12,000 lb elephant that can break free from a chain tied to a tree. But circus elephants aren’t being held by a tree, they are being held by a chain tied to a wooden peg in the ground. The 10-foot tall animal could easily snap the chain, uproot the wooden peg, and escape to freedom. But it doesn’t do that. In fact it doesn’t even try. The world’s most powerful animal, which can uproot a tree as easily as you and I can break a toothpick, remains tied down by a small peg and a flimsy chain. Want to know why?

It’s because when the elephant was a baby, the trainers used the same methods to hold the elephant down. A chain was tied around its leg and connected to a metal stake on the ground. The chain and peg were strong enough for the baby elephant. When it would try to break away, the metal chain would pull it back. Sometimes the elephant would pull harder thinking that it would eventually break. But the chain would cut into the elephant’s leg, creating a bloody wound that would hurt the baby elephant even more. Eventually, the baby elephant would stop trying to escape.

Now the elephant has grown into a 12,000 lb animal and could easily break free from the chain. But the elephant is reminded that every time it tried to escape when it was a baby, it would be painful. The trainers have now switched the metal peg with a wooden peg and the elephant still stands in place and gives up. It remembers its limitations as a baby, and knows that it can only move as much as the chain will allow. It does not matter that the metal stake has been replaced by a wooden peg. It doesn’t matter that the 200 lb baby is now a 12,000 lb powerhouse. However, the elephant’s belief prevails.

When you think about it, we are all like the circus elephant. We all have incredible power inside of us. And of course, we have our own pegs and chains... our self-limiting beliefs that hold us back. It can be anything from a childhood experience, an early failure, or something we were told when we were younger. That becomes our chain and peg, holding us back from doing what we are capable of. Now it’s time to ask the question: what’s holding you back? What’s your chain and wooden peg?

I consider everything that we consume a part of our diet. Whether its television, music, criticism, etc. When we are young, many of us grow up on a diet of “You can’t do it!”, or “You are no good!” And we stop ourselves from aiming high. We say “I can’t do it because…” and fill in our favorite excuse. Because I’m too young. Because I didn’t study at a UC. Because I come from a poor family. Over time, these beliefs about our limitations become stronger and stronger. These self-limiting beliefs become chains that stop us from trying. Things change, metal poles get replaced by wooden pegs. We get stronger but we don’t recognize it because we don’t believe it. We give up without continuing to try.

And in life we often play the role of the elephant trainer also; as parents, mentors, colleagues or friends. When that happens, remember to handle your baby elephants and let them set their own limits! Don’t be overly critical. Don’t belittle them. Don’t chain them to a peg!

Always remember, we all have the strength of an elephant. Don’t let a simple chain and peg hold you back. Recognize what’s holding you back and don’t allow our achievements in life to be determined by our low amount of belief in ourselves. Let our achievements be a result of our power and real limits.