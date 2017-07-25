How to Build a Successful Career as an Architect in Russia

“Taste is the people with whom you communicate, the books you read, museums that you visit, the movies and performances that you watch.”

If travel to Moscow and aiming to dine at one of the most iconic places , it is impossible to pass Dr. Zhivago. The restaurant featuring historic Russian art dating back to the Politburo era with sizable Soviet revolutionary and traditional ornaments stretching from top to bottom as accompanied by classic songs of my grandmother’s youth.

One of the top fine dining spots in the city, it oversees the Kremlin with a number of Maybaches packed outside and somebody high-ranked casually walking in and out dressed in expensive Armani suits. Zhivago represents energetic Moscow of the beginning of the twentieth century, where the nation’s best and brightest used to gather and discuss the country’s fate before being swallowed and destroyed by the Communists’ hordes.

The restaurant right on top of it is named “Beluga”, the reflection of the imperial era. Saturated with the smell of expensive alcohol and filled with lasting grieve for the fate of Saint-Petersburg’s tsarist past. It likewise embraces traditional Russian female attires named kokoshniki depicted on the walls along with pictures of young women making selfies.

Few know that both of the places were designed by Anastasia Panibratova, a rising star architect and designer whose works now displayed across Moscow, London and Monaco, as well as other major cities.

A Saint-Petersburg’s native she has made a lengthy and thorny path in the country where the field is dominated by men. The career of Panibratova was not always easy and it took a while to establish herself in Moscow while featured works now likewise displayed in Bauhaus-Universität Weimar University in Germany as an example of academic excellency.

She likes Norman Foster and Zaha Hadid, as also searching for an inspiration in the objects from childhood where roots of success and career path are originating. Panibratova is fascinated with the freedom granted during young years and its implication on the future and adult life.

While constantly bringing foreign guests to Dr. Zhivago, I never cease to think how simple, historic and yet unorthodox the design of the place is. Therefore, mixed with a given tribute to traditions and culture likewise revered by both locals and tourists. Panibratova’s work pinpoints to arrival of progressive professionals that the country has been craving for a while and still lacks in numbers.

