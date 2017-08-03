How to Build a Successful Youtube Channel

There are so many things that fascinates me about YouTube. The community, the engagement and all the things that comes with it. But it wasn't until I started uploading videos myself that I started to really underatand it.

For a couple of weeks ago, we reached out to a major YouTuber called Mumbo. He has two channels with nearly two millions subscribers in total. We wanted to meet him in order to hear more about his opinion and view on this phenomenon. So after three emails, we decided to go to England and the Lake District to meet him. We wanted to explore what it takes to make a living on Youtube...