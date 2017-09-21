How to Capitalise On Cross Industry Innovation

Innovation can seem like the work only a genius can perform. It’s a talent that innovators were born with, not something that everyone can do. Not true. Anyone can innovate, given the right framework and environment.

To keep up with the rapidly changing market conditions. Every organisation should be thinking more creatively. Leverage what exists already and combining them to innovate and stay ahead of the curve. Cross-industry innovation is about asking questions. Observing patterns and combining what exists to create something unique.

Innovators combine things that already exist. For example, think about the old suitcase design that we carried by the handle. People complained that they were cumbersome and hard to move. One-day, someone decided to add wheels to the suitcase, solving a common problem. They identified a pattern and combined existing elements to address the problem.

Another example is the smart TV. A smart TV is the combination of a standard television which combined the worldwide web. The Internet element provides access to online platforms. Such as Netflix, Skype, and TEDx on your TV.

The smartphone is a combination of a standard phone, camera, touch screen and the world wide web. We don’t need to access a computer anymore to be connected.

There are several ways you can use cross-industry innovation. Or cross-technology innovation within your business.

Step 1 – Problem / Challenge.

Think about and gain clarity around your challenges. An example here is, in the travel industry, many companies produce brochures for consumers. But, the travel agent decides which companies’ brochures are handed out to the customer. So, there is restricted or no control of the distribution of the brochure a wholesaler would produce. The challenge here is limited control.

Step 2 – Solution.

How can more control be gained? How can you differentiate from the market? Is there a technology that can be leveraged? Can the brochure paper format combine with technology?

We live in a hyper-connected world where instant gratification is becoming an expectation. What technology can we use to satisfy this instant gratification need and enhance the customer experience?

Step 3 – Combine.

Select specific technologies and combine them to create your solution. The solution in this instance was an augmented reality app. A first in the Australian travel industry. The technology developed allowed travellers to view an inspirational 90-second video of their destination, using a phone or iPad. The app connected to an anchor point on the cover of the brochure, allowing customers to immerse themselves in the destination and experience. Future advances were around the 360-degree experience of a hotel or tour.

Which brochure do you think travel agents wanted to hand out now? The standard brochure or one that had a point of difference?

Mapping It Out

When using this framework write down the patterns that you have seen, the problems that exist. Consider within your organisation or a customer problem or pattern. Another example here is, people dropping their phones in the toilet. Samsung saw a pattern and problem. The solution, a recently released waterproof phone.

Get your team together. Use post-it notes to brain dump the patterns and problems. Now brain dump the solution, what technologies can you leverage? What already exists in another industry that you can use to your advantage? How can you apply these to your situation?

Use a table to combine potential solutions. Map these out.

Test It

Before you go spending a lot of money on the idea. Test its viability with a targeted group of customers before going all out. This stage of the process allows you the opportunity to gather insights. And potential improvements based on real client feedback.

Testing the concept, whether it’s a service, process or product. Will save you valuable time, money and resources. Once tested. You will have clarity on the next step and the future direction of your innovative idea.

By following these steps. You too can become an innovator ensuring your organisation remains ahead of the curve. This approach, combining things that already exist is a simple innovation process.

