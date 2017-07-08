How to Change the Voice of Pregnancy

In the pregnancy arena, old wives historically hold the megaphone. And not only do they spread their nasty tales, this particular old wife variety maintains a severely biased view in favor of you procreating and joining their coven. The result is that young women hear more about the mysterious pregnancy glow and our ovary’s ticking time bomb than we do actual fact. And we’re left assuming, “Well, I guess I want to get pregnant?”

And when the facts do start, WOW do they start. But they come in the form of opinion tirades that leave no room for more than one right answer, and leave us terrified we’ll be the ones that’ll eff it all up. Ladies, this is the voice we’ve given pregnancy, and we’ve lost ground to the worst part of ourselves. It must stop.

So what is the truth about pregnancy? I personally have no idea. But I’m getting my birth control out next week, and together I’d like us to find out.

So begins A Pregnant Truth, a series of articles with step-by step education and entertainment meant to sift through the noise, give you valid voices of experts and reasonable humans, and change the tone of pregnancy all together. Because we owe it to ourselves to be better and braver. And just as courageous women come forward to share their truth about the daily mother’s struggles with yoghurt stains and urine smells, and larger wars against postpartum and postnatal depression, we can share the truths on pregnancy.

And if you find you disagree with my experience, GOOD. You disagree because women are different. And the more different opinions we share, the more the world will realize that we’re all dynamic and diverse, and every woman has the right to be so.

Let’s build community in lieu of competition. Shouldn't the single area that is exclusively experienced by women be the most supportive and encouraging arena there is? Instead of a competition on who has the bestest best and rightest right answer? Shouldn’t the fundamental fact that we are all different, and our relationships and our kids are all different, and the presence of endless options now allowed in our modern age, lead us to an undisputed conclusion that everyone should do whatever she believes is best for her unique circumstance? Without feeling threatened or judged? I’m new to all things procreation, and maybe actually being a mother will change my mindset. But it seems pretty simple to me.

This community we’ll build is much more vital than simply making the whole pregnancy thing more enjoyable. Community has been shown to lower the risk of unwanted intervention (like C-Sections) as well as preventing postpartum depression, which this study found that it is the number one cause of early death in pregnant women and new moms in Colorado. Lastly, community could help decrease higher stress in pregnancy, which can lead to lower birth weight and preterm birth (The Annual Review of Psychology).