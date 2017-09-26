How to Choose Best Crib Mattress

The first few months of babies spend mostly on their crib, as they are usually asleep and even if they are awake, they will still be staying in their crib. I, myself, is very particular when it comes to bed as comfort is what I am looking first and foremost. So imagine if babies are not comfortable on their crib mattress, how can you know if all they can do is cry. That is why buying the best crib mattress is important as comfort and safety of the babies are the concerns of every parent.

Types of Crib Mattress

There is a different kind of mattresses depending on the materials used and price range.

Innerspring Mattress

This kind of mattress is durable enough as it has a core of steel coils that forms its structure. The more coils, the more supportive. This type of mattress is a bit expensive compared to other kinds. Since it is strong enough, a parent can even sleep beside the baby.

Foam Mattress

It is made of polyurethane and is the cheaper than Innerspring. It is heavy-duty and lightweight as well making it easier for the parents when changing baby’s sheets.

Double-Sided Mattress

This is the 2-in-1 kind of mattress which has a firmer side for new born babies and a more soft side if the baby is beginning to take the toddler stage. As this is a 2-in-1 mattress, expect that it is more expensive than the other mattress.

Factors to Consider in Choosing the Best Crib Mattress:

The firmness of the mattress

Crib mattress should be firm enough so it will stay flat. Not only will this give comfort but it can also be a risk of suffocation as it can conform to the shape of baby’s face; the worst thing is that it can cause sudden death of a baby. To test the firmness of the mattress, squeeze the center of it and make sure that it comes back to shape instantly.

Waterproof fabric

Since babies do get wet, it is important to choose a mattress that is water resistant. There are a lot of mattresses that are designed to be waterproof, if in case it is not waterproof, use a waterproof cover or sheets. The reason for this is that mold can grow easily in areas where you cannot see it.

Materials used and coverings

Crib mattresses that are made from organic and natural materials are now popular to many parents. On the other hand, thin vinyl coverings from cheap foams can break and dry in time so choose some thick covers that have double or triple lamination.

Size of the mattress

Even if the chosen mattress has the highest and safest quality out there, but it doesn’t fit the frame of the crib, it is entirely useless.

Some Advice for the Parents:

Parents should not be comfortable while in the mattress

If I am shopping for a crib mattress, I will probably be testing it and choosing something that is comfortable for me. But this is wrong. You should choose something that is harder for you because that is what babies need.

Do not buy second hand mattress

I do like shopping for recycle items for myself but I can never imagine buying recycled items for my baby’s used. You can never be sure of how does the before owner took care of them. If it is your first baby, you want to make sure that you are giving the best for him/her, so invest a new one. Since you are the one who will take care of that mattress from then on, you can already use it on your next baby.

Don’t think about the warranty