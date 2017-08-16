How to Choose the Best Winter Boots For Men

Winter is right around the corner. Brace yourselves for the joys of icy car windshields, freezing morning commutes, bitter cold, puddles, rain, snow, and all the other “great” things winter brings.

Sounds miserable, I know.

However, if you are properly prepared there is no reason that winter needs to be a depressing time. As the Icelandic people like to say:

“There is no such thing as bad weather, just bad clothing”

Footwear is one of the most important parts of your winter survival kit. If your feet are cold or wet, you’re going to have a really bad day until you get back home.

With that in mind, today I am going to point out some features you need to look out for in a good pair of men’s winter boots. Follow the advice in this guide and you will be able to keep your feet warm and dry regardless of what this coming winter throws at you.

Let’s get started.

Waterproof

If your winter boots are not waterproof, you’re gonna have a bad time. Once water gets inside your boots then everything else on this list doesn’t really matter anymore. It’s miserable.

Nylon or leather are the best choices here. It’s a good idea to check the entire boot is waterproof including the tongue and cuff. Splashes can happen anywhere at any time. Even the smallest amount of water in your boots can ruin your day.

Hydrophobic

Hydrophobic materials are something that have only really been around for the past 5 years or so, but they have already transformed the way we think about waterproofing. Instead of keeping water out like traditional waterproof boots, hydrophobic boots actually repel water. As you can imagine, this is great news when you accidentally step in a puddle or two on the way to work.

Not all good winter boots will have a hydrophobic coating, but if they do – it’s a great added bonus.

Warmth

When your feet feel cold your entire body feels cold. So a good inner lining is almost as important as good waterproofing.

Wool was traditionally the best material for this. It’s breathable and has excellent thermal insulation capabilities. However, these days there are modern materials like Thinsulate that improve upon the already impressive performance of wool.

Soles

There are several considerations that need to be taken into account when it comes to the soles. Obviously, they need to be made from a durable and waterproof material (usually rubber). But you should also check that they have enough grip to prevent accidents. Winter is cold and icy, and without proper traction, you might just be making friends with the curb this year.

If you are planning on using your boots in the snow, it’s a good idea to get a slightly thicker sole than normal. This reduces the amount of boot that comes into direct contact with the snow and will keep your feet much warmer.

Weight

All this padding and waterproofing combined with big chunky soles can add up to a serious amount of additional weight. I’m sure everyone reading this will have worn some big heavy boots at one point or another (and I’m sure you’ll agree they suck). By their very nature, winter boots are going to be heavier than summertime footwear, but you should still pay attention to weight.

We’re not suggesting you take a set of scales into your local shoe store, but try several pairs on to get a comparative idea of weight. Make sure you check they are not going to feel like two blocks of concrete when you are wearing them.

The Final Word

So there you have it, a few simple tips that should help your feet stay warm and dry this winter.