A simple guide on how to perfectly clean and prepare mussels, along with two delicious mussels recipes for you to try out.

If never done before, the thought of preparing mussels can be quite daunting to some. However, they are extremely easy to prepare and even easier to cook in a variety of ways.

Justina Elumeze Garlic and White Wine Mussels (Moules Mariniére)

Justina Elumeze Garlic and White Mussels with Roasted Pepper Sauce ‘Zughetti’

There can be a multitude of reasons as to why some people are apprehensive about tackling mussels. From not knowing whether a live mussel is supposed to be open or closed before being cooked and vice versa once cooked, to being put off by the fuzzy beards attached to the shells, these type of concerns can make the whole process of preparing mussels appear to be more hassle than it’s worth!

However, this cannot be further from the truth.

Once you get your head round the main fact that mussel shells should be closed prior to cooking and dispel the myth that all mussels with remaining closed shells after cooking are inedible (as this is not true), then the preparation of mussels really is just as simple as cooking them, which only takes a matter of minutes!

Justina Elumeze How to Clean & Prepare Mussels

So, without further delay, here’s a simple, step by step guide to cleaning mussels and preparing them to include in a tasty recipe.

How to Clean & Prepare Mussels:

Fresh and healthy mussels should have a glistening shell and have no strong fishy smell.

If possible, get the fishmongers to place the mussels in ice and once at home, store them in the fridge until ready to use. Ideally you want to cook the mussels as soon as you can after purchasing to retain their freshness.

Discard any open (dead), cracked or chipped mussels. You only want to have mussels in tightly closed shells as these are alive. If any mussels are open, they best way to see if they are alive is to lightly tap on the shell. If it closes then it’s obviously alive (and thus, okay to use).

Place them in a bowl filled with fresh, cold water for approximately 30 minutes before cooking. This enables the mussels to breath and in doing so, naturally expel as much sand within them as possible. (This step is said to not be necessary for cultivated mussels, but there really is no harm in going the extra mile to get rid of any impurities.)

One by one, pick up the mussels and remove the beard (the hairy bits) by pulling down and towards the corner of the shell. They should come off easily with a good outwards yank. Try not to damage the shells or mussels within when removing the beards.

In order to ensure that you do not transfer any expelled sand and impurities back into the mussels, remove them by hand from the bowl of water and under a tap of cold running water, gently scrub off any remaining debris from the shells.

Pat the mussels dry with a towel.