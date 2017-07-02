How To Communicate With The Other Side

Spirit likes to communicate with you. Spirit wants to communicate with you. But that communication from the other side usually is not an in-your-face kind of statement. It’s subtle. Always there, always right in front of you, but subtle. And it’s up to you to open your mind and heart so you can recognize it, acknowledge it, and absorb the peace and love that it can provide.

Let’s say your father passed away and you suddenly have a beautiful memory of the two of you. According to the logical side of your mind, it would be considered just that — a memory created by you and nothing more. And that could be the case. But if you are grieving at that particular moment and had been hoping for something positive to come through in your life, that memory is likely just what you had been hoping for — a “nudge” from your father letting you know he is with you during your time of need.

Spirit communicates with us through the six “clairs”:

• Clairvoyance: the ability to see beyond what the physical eye can see (with our “inner eye”)

• Clairaudience: the ability to hear beyond what the physical ear can hear

• Clairsentience: the ability to feel a spirit (what people describe as a "gut feeling")

• Claircognizance: the ability to just know without using any of the other senses

• Clairgustance: the ability to taste beyond what the physical taste buds can taste

• Clairalience: the ability to smell beyond what the physical nose can smell

Spirit communicates with me and other mediums through all six at any time, and it can be the same way with you. The key to recognizing it is to not push it off as coincidence, but to realize that it is your loved one’s way of trying to connect to you.

Assume for a moment that your deceased grandfather was a heavy smoker and you suddenly smell cigarette smoke when no smoker is around. That would be your grandfather trying to connect to you through clairalience. Or maybe you can taste your grandmother’s homemade chocolate chip cookies in your mind. That would be her connecting through clairgustance. If you hear your mother’s laughter in your mind, that would be clairaudience.

Clairvoyance is probably the most common of the clairs — that memory, or inner eye. You have that third eye but, as with all the clairs, you need to believe that you have it, and you have to consciously use it for it to be effective.

Understand that this communication by Spirit will look different for every person. Don’t expect it to work for you in the same way that it works for someone else. If your dad who died was not the best communicator but loved his coin collection, expect him to communicate with you through that passion he once had — maybe by leaving pennies where you wouldn’t expect them, or by leaving you a nickel with a year on it that is significant to both of you.

To receive communication from Spirit, it is important for you to not put rules on how Spirit will speak to you, but to be open and aware that it can happen anywhere and at any time.

Bill Philipps is the author of Expect the Unexpected. A psychic medium who helps the deceased communicate with their loved ones on earth, he has helped countless individuals deal with their grief by bringing through validations, evidential information, and beautiful messages that bring a sense of peace. Visit him online at www.billphilipps.com.