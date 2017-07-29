How to convert scanned file, RWF or AutoCAD file to PDF

PDF stands for Portable Document Format. This format helps to maintain the design of a document regardless of the software it was created in. Converting pages of text and graphics to PDF results in a much more manageable-sized electronic file that can be read on a Mac or PC.

How to scan documents?

To scan your documents, you must first equip yourself with a scanner. The latter has the role of digitizing all the documents that will be placed on its window. Then you have to first install the programs that are given with the scanner to your computer, and then you have to connect the scanner to it. In general, you need to install two programs: a scanner software that is the scanner driver and the "twain" driver that can bind with image editing software. Then, you have to put the page to scan on the glazed side of the scanner. There are two methods for scanning the document: - Either import the document image from the image editing software in which you want to use the image. You can do this by selecting the “As the definition. The digitized document is usually expressed in dpi. You must preview the document. The scanner then performs a first scan, without recording. Once all the settings have been selected, you can start scanning by clicking the "Scan" button.

Google

Transform the scanned document to PDF

Transform the scanned document into PDF with the scanner

Scanned documents are very difficult to open for some software. In order to transform it into PDF, you can go into the settings of your scanner. Then you have to check "PDF" or "jpg", which are the two universal files that can be opened by any hardware.

Practical Guide

To scan a document or convert a JPEG image to PDF:

· In the right pane of Acrobat, click the Improve Scans tool.

· Choose Select File or Scan Document, and then click Start. You will then be prompted to select the JPEG, TIFF or other image you want to convert, or you will be taken to a scan view of the document.

· Click the Text Recognition icon, select the pages and language for character recognition, and click Recognize Text. Acrobat creates an indexable text layer in your PDF - or copy-paste content into a new document.

· Click the Correct Suspects (Magnifier) ​​icon. Acrobat identifies errors and displays the image and text side-by-side.

· Correct any errors. Accept each correction and click Finish at the end of the verification process.

How to move from AutoCAD to PDF

Since the official certificate was presented in the official schools to present the projects, it is necessary, now more than ever, to master the printing technique in PDF in an autonomous way. Give it to print and wait for the print job to end in PDF without having to take any further action.

Print in PDF from AutoCAD

In the latest versions of AutoCAD you have the possibility to choose a printer in PDF that AutoCAD has installed. That is, even if you do not have AcrobatPro or PDF Converter, or any other program to print in PDF, AutoCAD installs a printer to do it.

To use this printer you only have to select it from the print menu.

This printer is called DWG to PDF. Once selected it will be used as a normal printer. Each time we print the map, it will ask us where to save the PDF file

When printing in PDF, the image is not printed

Sometimes, when you are working in AutoCAD with images, when printing in PDF it is possible to print everything but the images that are inserted. This is because the images exceed the capacity of the computer to be able to print them. A problem with RAM and processor, a problem difficult to solve quickly.

In order to print them you can use the printer installed in AutoCAD DWG to PDF that I explained in the previous point. With this printer you will not have problems to print in PDF.

Convert a RAW file to a PDF file

RAW type files or files with the .raw file extension can be easily converted to PDF using a PDF printer.

A PDF printer is a virtual printer that you can also use like any other printer. The difference with a normal printer is that a PDF printer created PDF files. You do not have to print on physical paper. The PDF printer prints the contents of the source file into a PDF file.