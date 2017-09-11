10 Incredibly Inexpensive Ways To Cozy Up Your Home For Fall

The leaves are turning, the air is getting crisp, pumpkin spice everything is back. Needless to say, fall is here, which means our seasonal itch for a fall refresh is in full swing.

Fortunately, you don’t need to tear down that divider wall in the dining room, DIY a bookshelf or buy a new bedroom set to get into the fall spirit. Small and inexpensive changes can take your home from summer to fall within minutes ― like adding a scented candle to the kitchen, hanging a sign wood-framed sign in the entryway, or tossing a few faux-fur pillows onto the couch for an added level of coziness.

Below, check out 10 ways (all under $70!) to cozy up your home for fall, and don’t forget to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.

Add A Candle For Mood Lighting Etsy here, $22. Get this Pomme Spice candle

Update Your Summer Bedding To Reflect The Warmth Of Fall Target Get this Coral & Khaki Tara Blush Tile Print Comforter Set here , $60.

Frame Printable Art With Rustic Framing, Like Reclaimed Wood Etsy Get this wall art here , $4.50.

Add Some Layered Texture To Your Furniture With A Throw Nordstrom here , $40. Get this plush throw, $40.

Display Your Fall Wardrobe Amazon Get this bamboo garment rack here , $46.

Add Some Lighting Fixtures For A Soft Glow Etsy Get this modern chandelier here , $44+.

Hang Up A Fall Wreath Nordstrom here , $50. Get this wooden wreath, $50.

Toss In A Few Faux Fur Throw Pillows For Warmth Nordstrom Get this accent pillow here , $70.

Hang Up A Cozy Sign Nordstrom Get this weathered 'family' box here , $40.

Lay Down A Table Runner To Add Depth To A Table Etsy Get this farmhouse table runner here , $39+.