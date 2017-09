10 Incredibly Inexpensive Ways To Cozy Up Your Home For Fall

The leaves are turning, the air is getting crisp, pumpkin spice everything is back. Needless to say, fall is here, which means our seasonal itch for a fall refresh is in full swing.

Fortunately, you don’t need to tear down that divider wall in the dining room, DIY a bookshelf or buy a new bedroom set to get into the fall spirit. Small and inexpensive changes can take your home from summer to fall within minutes ― like adding a scented candle to the kitchen, hanging a sign wood-framed sign in the entryway, or tossing a few faux-fur pillows onto the couch for an added level of coziness.