HUFFPOST FINDS
09/11/2017 02:29 pm ET

10 Incredibly Inexpensive Ways To Cozy Up Your Home For Fall

Get into the fall spirit in under $70 🍁 🍂

By Amanda Pena
Mima88 via Getty Images

The leaves are turning, the air is getting crisp, pumpkin spice everything is back. Needless to say, fall is here, which means our seasonal itch for a fall refresh is in full swing. 

Fortunately, you don’t need to tear down that divider wall in the dining room, DIY a bookshelf or buy a new bedroom set to get into the fall spirit. Small and inexpensive changes can take your home from summer to fall within minutes ― like adding a scented candle to the kitchen, hanging a sign wood-framed sign in the entryway, or tossing a few faux-fur pillows onto the couch for an added level of coziness.

Below, check out 10 ways (all under $70!) to cozy up your home for fall, and don’t forget to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.

  • Add A Candle For Mood Lighting
    Etsy
    Get this Pomme Spice candle here, $22.
  • Update Your Summer Bedding To Reflect The Warmth Of Fall
    Target
    Get this Coral & Khaki Tara Blush Tile Print Comforter Set here, $60.
  • Frame Printable Art With Rustic Framing, Like Reclaimed Wood
    Etsy
    Get this wall art here, $4.50.
  • Add Some Layered Texture To Your Furniture With A Throw
    Nordstrom
    Get this plush throw here, $40.
  • Display Your Fall Wardrobe
    Amazon
    Get this bamboo garment rack here, $46.
  • Add Some Lighting Fixtures For A Soft Glow
    Etsy
    Get this modern chandelier here, $44+.
  • Hang Up A Fall Wreath
    Nordstrom
    Get this wooden wreath here, $50.
  • Toss In A Few Faux Fur Throw Pillows For Warmth
    Nordstrom
    Get this accent pillow here, $70.
  • Hang Up A Cozy Sign
    Nordstrom
    Get this weathered 'family' box here, $40.
  • Lay Down A Table Runner To Add Depth To A Table
    Etsy
    Get this farmhouse table runner here, $39+.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

RELATED...

Suggest a correction
Amanda Pena Creative Specialist, HuffPost

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Huffington Post Holidays Shoppable
10 Incredibly Inexpensive Ways To Cozy Up Your Home For Fall

CONVERSATIONS