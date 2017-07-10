Need to create awesome graphics for your social media?

Here is a step by step guide to create a beautiful facebook image in under 60 seconds, with Vintage Font for iPhone and iPad.

STEP 1: Download the app to your iPhone or iPad from the app store.

STEP 2: Open the app on your device. To create your new image, you can use a picture from your camera roll, or you can take a new photo with your camera. You can also use the supplied backgrounds in the app. For this example you can tap the ‘Backgrounds’ button on the middle right of the screen.

STEP 3: Choose your favorite background. We are going to use the coffee cup. Then choose your preferred size. We are going to choose the ‘facebook post’ size, as we want to publish this final image to facebook.

STEP 4: Select an size to crop your image.

STEP 5: On the next screen, you can edit the text you want to layer on top of your photo. Double tap the screen to type in your text.

STEP 6: Choose your favorite typography and layout for your text. You can pinch the text to make it smaller, or expand the text to make it larger.

You can also change the color of the text.

STEP 7: Tap SAVE in the top corner of the screen when you are finished.

You have now created an awesome Vintage Font image ready to share to facebook.