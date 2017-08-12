How to Create a Life You Love

What you see,is what you get,and get,and get.

I set on a journey to serve as a healer and at that very moment I stepped into my personal arena of perceived doors shut, missed connections, and isolation. I saw all the reasons why I was not right for my dream, all the reasons why I was not worthy.

My limiting beliefs and self-judgments found me and self-sabotage became the name of my game. Why? Because it was easier to blame even a hint of “failure” on my circumstances then to stop and take a good hard look at how I was willingly letting fear and a deep desire of control run my life. I was only willing to commit if I knew there was absolute success- if I knew I would not fail.

Such high stakes! Yikes! I began hearing myself telling a story over and over- no, not in Maine...it’s too small here...there’s not enough people. This story was my protection and simultaneously was suffocating any courage to make a move forward. The truth- I was struggling to believe in myself, I was struggling to support myself in thriving. My quest quickly became less about “how do I make people out there find value in me?” to, “when do I start believing that I am entirely precious? At what point do I saddle up and believe in myself?”

Now what?

So...I drank the Kool-Aid and risked believing that I was entirely precious. I risked believing that my oversized, endearing heart was just what I needed to thrive and everything in my life changed. Toxic relationships became laced with healthy boundaries, the perfect healing space was manifested, I was passionately teaching wellness courses, as I was supporting others in navigating their personal journey’s from East to West coast.

I found me. You see, the more time I spent contemplating, pondering, or gathering credentials to prove that I was skilled enough, the further I was from actualizing my dream. The more time I spent connecting with people, creating teaching opportunities, saying YES - that is, doing more of what I loved , the more of what I loved came into my life.

1) Set a clear intention and allow yourself to receive it or something better for the highest good of all concerned.

Go ahead, ask for it AND be open to receive it or something better.

See yourself in your dream, feel it in your body. Play in the delight of your dream already manifested.

Who’s there with you?

Where are you?

What does it feel like to have it?

Give yourself permission to play, because after all asking for what we want does not have to be such serious business!

When we come to our intentions and dreams in the anticipation of it not working out, we loose the magic of co-creating. The truth is, we get to be happy and we have the right to learn and grow. Often, it’s through our pursuit of happiness where we find out just what we are made of, we find out just how resourceful we are and our depths of courage.

Pushing up against any sort of threshold or perceived wall is not indication of failure, but rather an opportunity to become more fluid with our thinking, more fluid within our bodies. This is point where the good n’ juicy has the space to come into our lives!

2) Commit to finding each and every barrier that keeps parts of you tucked away.

No matter the goal, we are always met with personal resistance, and we are experts at suppressing and escaping our feelings! Thoughts are painless, but the feelings that underlie them are not, and at the end of the day the energy surrounding all feelings seek an outlet.

Consciously choose to let go.

Let the feeling come up with the intention of letting the energy around it out.

Experience the feeling without resisting it, venting it or judging, just let it come and go .

Notice the lightness that follows, the flow.

3) Take a small step each and every day towards your goal. Dreams coming true is a bit of pixie dust and taking intelligent steps forward. The payout - complete and utter bliss, alignment with integrity and YOU living a life you love.

Taking intelligent steps forward builds confidence and trust within ourselves, ultimately putting us on track of satisfying our hearts deepest desires. With each step we reaffirm just how precious we are.

We spend so much time talking about what it is that we do not want, that we forget we have the power to shift at any given point. Use the clarity you have around what you do not want in your life, and allow yourself to put the same amount of energy into what you DO want to experience in your life.

The more I complained about not thriving, or how I felt life was too hard, the less joy, abundance and harmony I experienced. It was almost as though I was constantly picking a fight with myself, ultimately becoming quite defensive, rigid and guarded. The moment I decided to believe that well, I get to have it all, was the moment I pivoted into action, and became a powerful co-creator. I stopped seeking for validation outside of myself, I stopped pleasing others and began nurturing myself into believing that I am entirely loveable, regardless of outcome.

Take a chance and be open to the possibility of the miraculous!

xo

Jen