How to Create a Stellar Startup Team

60% of Millennials are looking for their next opportunity. Your startup doesn’t necessarily need to hire millennials but they do make up the majority of individuals both attracted to startups and those willing to take chances on a job that provides long nights in exchange for potential future success.

Creating a successful startup first starts with creating the team that will push it forward. You need complimentary skills. A team of only developers, only marketers or any other like skills will only go so far. The real trick is how you put different skills, different voices, different attitudes together to create cohesion.

Many startups make the mistake of relying on the Jack/Jill of all trades—the one rising tide that can lift all boats.

“Never rely too much on any one member. Every person on your team is valuable. You have limited resources so each important spot on your team has to be filled by someone maximizing their output and sharing in your vision. Don’t make a mistake many managers do in relying too much in track records or resumes,” James Nathanielsz, CEO of Propanc Biopharma. “While past performance can predict future success—fit with the organization is just as important. Startups aren’t easy and everyone responds to pressure and adversity differently.”

It’s true that you never know how the mix will work. So be flexible at first. Bring people in for three-month contract work. Pay a premium for talent that has experience executing exactly what you need and send them off to do that task and that task only.

The right mix of experience and enthusiasm is always key. Most startups won’t have the resources to hire all the talent they want. You have to play Moneyball.

“The most important thing is bringing people on to your team that believe passionately in what you are doing,” said Nathanielsz. “That focus on the bigger picture can help your team get through adversity. Be transparent about your vision, keep your team updated, keep them motivated but letting them be a part of every decision and allowed to provide input.”

Purpose goes a long way in creating the right startup team. That seems obvious but it’s a fragile ecosystem. It requires maintenance. No startup begins and ends with the exact same clients and purpose. Every business has to evolve, adjust, pivot and each time that will adjust the ecosystem. Don’t forget to check-in with the team before every big decision or milestone.

Finally, empower your team. I mentioned that 60% of millennials are at least casually looking for the next opportunity. The number one reason for that is a lack of growth potential or purpose. You don’t want a team of people there to execute only. Ideally you want a team that is so bought in to the mission that they bring ideas to improve the business.