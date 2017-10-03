How to Create Content Marketing that Builds Customer Trust and Loyalty

By Heidi Lidholm, a marketing coach and website designer, www.heidilidholm.com.

You know when a post pops into your newsfeed and you think “I love this”? Or “I can totally relate to this”? Or “This person/brand/article is right, I need more of [blank] in my life NOW”?

Can you think of a brand or business that consistently delivers posts that you love? Chances are you’ve probably bought from this brand, recommended it to a friend, or at the very least, visited their website in the last week. Second to that, you’re probably on their e-mail newsletter list because you know that they give you the goods you like. Why? Because they get you.

Isn’t that awesome?! It’s so simple, yet so complex… whether in business or in social circumstances, we are seeking connection. Connection with people who get us. Connection with businesses who get us.

When it comes to creating content for your business, I’m sure you’ve heard online marketers tell you that “You should think like a publisher” and if you want to expand your business “You should be a content-creating machine.” Well, that’s lovely in theory, but they are only giving you the “should do” rather than giving you the why and the how. Without the why and the how, you get stumped, overwhelmed and consider throwing in the towel entirely. Why? Because you’re thinking “There aren’t enough hours in the day for me to create content like a publisher!! I can’t keep up!”

Here’s how I look at content marketing:

It’s like a friendship. Not a relationship (far too complicated) and not a publisher (far too conservative), but a friendship.

Generally in a friendship, you have a particular interest in common or maybe several interests with one or more people. Of course each friendship within a group has its own dynamics, but this notwithstanding, in a friendship you find a common ground to meet, hang out and do things that you all love.

When you look at friendship as a framework for content marketing, the success comes from this common ground.

When you create content that shows off your expertise AND this same content is the stuff that your target client wants/needs/loves to get, then my friend, you’ve just entered the content marketing sweet spot.

And do you want to know a secret? You don’t need to think like a publisher or overwhelm yourself with creating content. Nope. All you need to do is to create content from your heart that speaks to your clients. This is also what I like to call marketing from the inside out.

Now it’s time for the why and how you can apply the friendship framework for success!

Content you like:

Why: Most likely you are in business because you LOVE helping people/creating for people in your own particular skilled way. When you do your job, you bring value. This gives you then a sense of achievement. You get paid for it because you’re awesome at it, and therefore, you’re successful!

How: Create a list of all the topics that relate to your area of expertise.

Content your target client likes:

Why: You’re fooling yourself AND making it much harder on yourself when you don’t know your target client. In order to expand your business, you need to know who you are in business to serve, AKA, your target client. This is a must.

How: First, choose 1 person, just 1 person and give this person a name. Describe this 1 person’s likes, passions, motivations and problems. Practice constraint ruthlessly here. You are talking about 1 person and 1 person only. Catch your mind from wandering and creating multiple personas. Then use these 4 elements ( likes, passions, motivations and problems) as your content creation anchors. Now combine your topics of expertise with these anchors and voila! There’s magic happening here and you guessed it! The magic is a friendship. You are connecting with this 1 person using your expertise/interests to meet that person’s needs.

The only thing left to do after you have brainstormed some awesome friendship content is to give all of this magnetic content a home in your content calendar. When you plan your content marketing, you breed more time for creativity. A content calendar inspires constancy, consistency and visual variance. Also, these are also key ingredients to keep your target client chomping at the bit for more!

1. Know why you are in business

2. Understand your customer

3. Apply the friendship framework

4. Plan this content in a content calendar

5. Feel amazing as your audience expands and interaction develops!

The Takeaway

There you have it. In a world where your target clients get bombarded with blog posts, Facebook posts, adverts, emails, you have just been given the know-how on the right way to cut through the noise, create a connection and build loyalty and trust with the people you want to work with.