The coaching industry is huge and every day there's consultants and experts turning to teaching their expertise to others. Whilst this is great, it can also be hard to become visible and heard through all the noise.

Starting a coaching business can be tough (read: brutal). Even as an established coach you still have to keep momentum going and keep putting yourself out there to stay at the forefront of prospects minds so they one day look to work with you.

It's easy to think that advertising will help raise your profile but what if there was another way? A strategy that, apart from a little of your time, costs nothing.

Content marketing is the fastest and easiest way to get in front of your ideal clients and allow people to resonate with your message allowing them to get to know you. As a coach, you need to have your name and voice in your industry and in front of people who need to hire you to access your knowledge and skills. The more people see your name, the more you ingrain yourself in their brain and after a while they will be intrigued to know more about you.

To grow your mailing list and create an audience that then turns into a client wait you need to create awesome content that showcases your expertise from your Zone of Genius. You can do this through your own blog, social media channels or guest posting on other sites or media outlets.

Here's how to create killer content as a coach...

Solve your ideal clients problems

Try and find the problems that your ideal clients have. What keeps them awake at night? What questions do they ask Google? Where are they really stuck. If you're unsure, ask them and see what patterns you see in the responses. Then you can bust myths and answer frequently asked questions.

No matter how simple you think the solution is, there will always be someone who needs to hear your advice. From getting a stain out of clothes to making more money in your business, everyone always has a problem they need help with.

It's disheartening creating content that does not then get viewed or watched so spend your time wisely by creating content you know your audience absolutely needs from you.

Creating the titles

Top tips and how to blogs and articles are by far the highest shared and read content. Formulas and checklists are well received too. For those that aren’t camera shy, answering a popular question you get asked by clients on video for your social media could be really great at getting you ‘out there’ Anyone can write an article or blog post because everyone has an interest, passion or knowledge in something, even if it is not work related.

Go live

Growing an audience can take time. Whilst there's no quick-fix to stardom, there are ways you can connect with your audience fast. Video and live streaming is one of them. It helps that good old know, like and trust factor so your audience becomes raving fans because they get to know you much quicker than just the written word. You can create live streams or prerecord a video to go alongside each blog post you create and you can add them to YouTube with a link to your blog post for even more people to find your content.

Be consistent

Create content consistently and you will start seeing results. Try not to give up if one post or video doesn't get as many views as you hoped for. Instead, just look at the results. Maybe you did a Facebook Live when most of your audience across the world were in bed or you didn't promote the blog post on social media. If you think the topic isn't as juicy then just change the title, spruce up the wording and give it a new lease of life.

Consistency is the answer. Show up regularly. Let your audience have confidence in you and that you are there to serve them. Sporadic posts and content doesn't allow them to trust they

Make your audience not only crave your next content instalment but be sitting waiting for it.

Repurpose what you already have

You can save masses of time by repurposing content you already have in the bag. Go through your old blog posts and see which could do with becoming more up-to-date. Even just adding your freebie as a call-to-action at the end can be enough if the content is still relevant to your audience.

If you create new content, be sure to make a note to update it in a couple of months or a year, depending on the topic.

Share it, share it again... then share it again

Avoid the heartache of no one seeing your content by actually telling the world it is there. Share your posts across all of your social media channels, multiple times not just once. Remember to share it with your mailing list and anywhere your ideal clients are hanging out.

It’s easy to think that people have already seen you mention it but chances are they haven’t so don’t share it once and then forget about it. You worked hard on your content so it deserves to be shared and loved.

Shout about it. Don’t whisper - no one will hear you!

Read up on content marketing