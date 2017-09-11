How To Create Positive Habits That Last

Do you ever start off feeling inspired about making a change, ride on this momentum for a few days or weeks and then not long after the old habits creep back in?

Can you relate? You’re not alone. As a Coach, one of the biggest frustrations I hear from my clients is maintaining positive habits.

If you want to stay consistent with positive habits and become unstoppable towards all the change you desire, then follow the 3 steps below.

1. Beware of “all or nothing” thinking

A very common pattern I see with women when deciding to integrate a new habit or behaviour into their lives, is setting the bar really high.

For example, exercising 5 times a week or meditating every morning for 30 minutes, when they may not be doing anywhere near this currently.

This will probably work for a week or two, then life gets busy and we may only meditate once or forget exercise all together. This is the point where the change process can fall apart. Feelings of failure creep in and we give up on the goal we felt so pumped up initially.

It’s great to have a goal in mind and want to work towards better habits, but be mindful not to fall into “all or nothing thinking.”

Set yourself up for success by setting a goal that’s manageable and a slight improvement from where you are now. For example, this could be one gym session and a lunchtime walk per week or meditation twice per week.

It can be easily attained and you’ll be carried forward by the momentum that the accomplishment of this original goal creates. From there this feeling of accomplishment will motivate you to do more of this positive habit and you’ll then be able to layer in more goals.

Remember: It’s the things we do regularly that have the greatest impact on our results, not the things we do occasionally. Make small but consistent steps in the right direction and watch how much begins to shift in your life.

2. Prepare For The Challenges

Anytime you go through change, it’s inevitable there will be moments that feel so challenging that you just want to give up. You need to prepare for these ahead of time, so this one situation doesn’t pull you off track and cost you the whole change process. Have a clear plan and strategise about what you will do when things don’t go well or according to plan.

For example:

What are you going to do when you get negative feedback from a client?

What will you do if you approach someone with a new idea and they shut you down?

What’s going to be the action you take to ensure that this doesn’t turn into something that will hold you back? Who might you call?

In that moment of potential weakness, rather than doing something that will likely set you back, you won’t need to think about it because the positive action step is just there for you to take.

There is so much power in thinking through challenges!

3. The 90 Day Rule

There’s a really easy way to practically predict what your life will look like 3 months from now. Your life is the product of your activities from 90 days ago or put another way, your life in 90 days time is the product of what you are doing today.

Consider this: how would you like to feel or what would you like to experience 90 days from now?

Now reverse engineer it.

What are the 3 most impactful actions you can take today to ensure that this becomes your reality?

At least once a month, step back from the day-to-day activities and the “busyness” and see if you are making these 3 actions a priority in your life.

Committing to each of these steps will see you making massive progress towards all the change you desire.

Remember: be deliberate and persistent (but not perfect!).

If you’d like to access free training from me to get on the fast track to a life that inspires you, join my FREE 5 Day Dream Life Program.