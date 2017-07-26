How to Delegate Successfully When You Run a Small Business

By Zev Herman

Starting a brand new business is a tough job for any person, especially if the business is a one-man show. But even if you purchase a company that is already established, it can be hard to trust other people to do what it takes to make, or keep, your company a successful venture. Delegating isn’t easy, but if you want your business to grow — which you probably do — then you must figure out how to do it.

Give Your Responsibilities To Other People

So you own a business. Maybe you really like the way things are going. You know what needs to be done to keep your operation successful. You’re comfortable, and that right there is the problem: Being comfortable won’t get you anywhere. To grow your business, you have to do different things — or you have to do more of whatever you’re doing already. This means that the responsibilities you have now, or at least some of them, need to be assigned to other people.

Delegation Equals Trust, Trust Equals Team

Delegation ultimately comes down to trust: You have to be able to trust the people you are delegating responsibilities to. Otherwise, you’re not really delegating. If your team senses they are not trusted or respected, they won't do their best work. And if that happens, you will have even less reason to believe in their capabilities.

Start off right by examining your hires. You might hire people who don’t have the same experiences as you, but that doesn’t mean they are incapable of doing the same quality work you would do — who knows, maybe they’d do an even better job. Before bringing people onto the team, take a good look at their backgrounds and your company’s specific needs. Also, consider a training process for new hires, especially employees who are not very experienced. Training can build employees' skills and confidence levels so delegation is easier to achieve.

The Big No-No

To delegate successfully, you cannot micromanage. I repeat: you CANNOT micromanage. You must fully, 100 percent, no-doubts-about-it trust the people you hire to work for your business. Sure, check in with them every once in a while — you kind of have to, right? But don’t check in so much that the responsibility is basically still yours.

Don't Expect Perfection

The most important thing you need to do is identify what needs to be done and to what level of quality. Clearly state what you want to accomplish to yourself and your team. Then, let go and trust your team to take on their new responsibilities.

Encourage Teamwork

Encouraging your employees to do great work on their own is essential, but it’s also a good idea to encourage teamwork — especially when delegation is involved. When a team enjoys working together, they are even more capable of achieving this. Your business will accomplish more when team dynamics allow for effective collaboration.

Your dynamic with the team is important too. Know who each person is, what they enjoy doing and what they’re good at. This can help you better identify what can and cannot be delegated to certain team members to most likely achieve success.

Don’t Do It Alone

You might like being in charge of it all, but you don’t have to be. The growth of your business is limited when you don’t have a capable team, let alone a team at all. Work on developing a staff of employees who you trust to deliver great work that you’re proud of and that meets your company goals. Then, get delegating!

--