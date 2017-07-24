How To Destroy Type 2 Diabetes Naturally

Diabetes refers to a state where a body becomes defiant to the normal insulin in the body. Happen when the pancreas produces low insulin or insulin is too high for the pancreas to digest. Normally, occur to people aged over 30 years of age. Research has shown that diabetes can be inherited. Many teens proved to have diabetes currently due to this inheritance. People with high risk of diabetes are affected by high blood pressure, overweight, older of the age of 50 years and above, European 40 years and above, people in Pacific Island, Maori, Middle Eastern and Asian aged over 30 years.

Symptoms And Body Affection Of Type 2 Diabetes

Is likely for you not realizing that you have diabetes as it symptom is not easily felt. Symptoms are; fatigue and tiredness, extensive thirst where any time you feel drinking water. Always hungry every time even after taking the meal in regularly, having a wound that heals very slowly, if the type 2 is much is so much prone to your body wound may continue to large in size instead of healing. Eyesight problem and blurred vision due to insufficient glucose to different cells. Passing more urine as result of malfunctioning of the different cell. A persistent headache, leg cramps, and dizziness. Itching skin infection, frequent infection, and mood keep changing anytime. This type has great impacts on the body which are stroke rise when your pancreas is unable to produce enough insulin alternative hormones are used to produce fat to energy for the muscle and liver. This gives rise to a poisonous chemical such as acids, ketones bodies etc. Cell deliberately began losing sensitivity to the hormone. High level of sugar and ketone led to diabetic ketoacidosis eventually leading to unconsciousness or sudden death if untreated. High level of glucose cause gastroparesis. Due to this effect, one encounter nausea, vomiting swelling of body and heartburn. It causes a rise in blood pressure, kidney failure thus kidney is unable to excrete waste products, diabetes becomes central nervous damage affecting reaction to pain cold and heat. It causes gestation diabetes that ascends delivery problem and giving high birth weight

Managing Type 2 Diabetes

Lifestyle is prone a person to the high risk of getting a disease. These lifestyles are; overweight, being physically inactive, watching more than 3 hours per day, consuming more of artificial sugar made products- give an increase of glucose level by 26-67 % and economic stress which normally affect people with a low economic state. How do you manage diabetes?

Diagnosis - it is recommended to take early diagnostic to determine the level of sugar in your body. Visit diagnostic clinic every six months. This will help identify pre-diabetes and make proper medication and treatment

Treatment of Type 2 Diabetes

One of the ways to curb diabetes is by Diabetes Destroyer. According to diabetes destroyer review, this is helpful for treatment. It is an online eBook that recommends tips to cure pre-diabetes, type 1 and type 2 diabetes that doctors are not aware of. It aims to cure diabetes within a week no matter the life of the disease. It works by jumpstarting your insulin factory; give natural tricks to boost your metabolism, and assist in timing meal top destroy your diabetes. Some of the treatments available are; metformin- lower blood sugar level making body respond to insulin. Sulfonylureas that produce more of insulin. Meglitinides or glinides which is a short duration medication activating pancreas release more insulin. Thiazolidinedione’s that make body sensitive to insulin. Dipeptidyl peptidase 4 inhibitors help the body reduce sugar level. Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist help in slowing digestion thus improving sugar level. Sodium-glucose cotranspoter-2 inhibitors that hinder kidney from re-consuming sugar into the blood thus passing it out in urine.

Regular exercises - take about 160 minutes in a week exercising, walking, jogging, swimming, riding. This will assist in keeping moderate weight in your body. Make sure you don't skip a day without taking exercises, about 30 minutes are enough per day. You can also lift weight 3 times per week