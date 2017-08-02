How To Develop And Maintain A Solid Company Culture

While company culture is very important to any company that wants to experience solid growth and makes its mark on the business landscape, in all honesty, it isn’t that important – or doesn’t seem to be – when your venture is just starting out.

You know that period when employee headcount is in single digits, brainstorming sessions involved everyone and there was less ambiguity about job descriptions, company hierarchy and ultimate company objective. Your business moved seamlessly.

Growth brings its own problems. As your staff strength rises above double digit numbers, you have a new problem on your hands.

Suddenly you find that you do not know the names and roles of every single person working for you.

It becomes increasingly difficult to communicate as directly and prioritize as quickly as you used to, and to reach a consensus on every decision.

Company culture is the lifeblood of your business. It is what defines everything about your venture, from employee behavior and relationships to business structure, customer service, product/service offering and much more.

To develop a company culture that makes sense for where you are headed is key if you want your company to survive in the most challenging times.

1. Put someone in charge of culture curation

Of course, this person needs to exemplify what you intend to communicate with your company culture. His/her core values should align with the core values of your company ad should be woven into the DNA of your organization.

The person would be involved in the creation of business processes and strategies, defining job responsibilities and lending a hand in the hiring and firing process. He/she may even have to be an integral part of your HR department too.

His/her is sort of like a chaperone to ensure that every person in the company is moving in the right direction, creating a culture that suits what you stand for.

2. Poster child leadership

It is one thing to just reel out strategies that will define your company; it is quite another to validate them. One of the best ways to validate and establish your company’s culture is for the leadership team to embody this culture for all your employees to see.

For example, say your business strategies stress the need for working in teams, it becomes imperative that the leaders in your company work well together. If it’s transparency and openness, then the executive team needs to be as transparent as humanly possible, regardless of how difficult it may be in certain situations.

Mr. Mark, the CEO of Abry Brothers, a structural and foundation solutions company in Houston, Texas calls it “poster child leadership”. “If the leadership of your company cannot articulate and live out your company’s culture, it is injustice to demand your employees to”

No matter the structure of your leadership team, they need to understand that they are the ones that will model the company culture for employees to follow.

It becomes easier for your employees to align themselves with it when they see their leaders genuinely carrying the banner.

3. Design an effective role hierarchy

Setting a system in place such that the right people are always working closely with each other according to their job responsibilities is an invaluable move. This role-defined organizational structure is a very effective driver of culture within the workplace.

This is different from the company’s employee hierarchy that simply states the employee’s place and status within the company.

A role hierarchy helps to create a workflow that makes sense for everyone’s responsibilities and boosts organizational productivity.

A good move in favor of job responsibility can be seen in the tweak Apple made when they decided to authorize their design group to report directly to the CEO.

Say for instance that you bury your creative design group under a marketing manager simply because they are at a level that the organizational hierarchy places directly under him.

That’s a recipe for dissatisfaction in productivity, company culture growth and product/service value.

Place the role hierarchy of your company above the organizational hierarchy; this will help to ensure that you do not make the mistake of stifling talent by burying them under the wrong management.

4. Maintain constant communication

Your employees will not come to grips with your company culture in one day. You need to make it a habit to constantly communicate it to them explicitly, internally and externally. Let your business be such that every single activity serves towards fostering company culture and making it clearer to employees and even to customers.

Reward employees who understand, articulate and advance the culture, and be patient in showing the others where they went wrong.

This method of constant teaching and practice will eventually create for you an employee base that lives and breathes your company culture.