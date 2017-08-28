How to Dine Well at Walt Disney World Resort By John Mariani

Disney Springs (photos courtesy of WDW Resort)

Believe it or not, I actually visited Disneyland in Anaheim, California (below), in the year of its opening, 1955, and as a wide-eyed ten-year-old, I put great food way down my list of interests. Not when there were so many other attractions, from a Jungle Cruise to a rocket ship take-off, spinning Mad Hatter teacups and cool race cars to putter around in.

Yet I still remember the fried chicken and honey biscuits served at the Carnation Ice Cream Parlor off Main Street as a delectable alternative to the burger-and-hot dog fare found all over the park.

It really wasn’t until the opening of Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida (above), in 1971, that the entertainment giant started paying serious attention to food, even moreso with the opening of the international pavilions at EPCOT Centre in 1982, by contracting established restaurateurs open places like Chefs de France, Alfredo the Original of Rome, Nine Dragons and more, with themed restaurants like The Hollywood Brown Derby at Disney-MGM Studios (now Disney’s Hollywood Studios) and some highly innovative restaurants in the hotels and resorts like the California Grill at Disney's Contemporary Resort and Victoria and Albert’s at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

When my two sons were little boys I returned to Disney World several times and watched the evolution of the dining segment throughout the vast resort, not least at the annual Wine and Food Festival, which has grown (and is still growing) into one of America’s largest and most respected events of its kind. To be sure, fast food and family restaurants still dominate the landscape, but Disney’s clientele is far more upscale than it was in 1955, and every year older restaurants have been retired or re-concepted and new restaurants opened as whole park attractions are added, like the new Pandora--The World of Avatar, which has Satu’li Canteen, built to look like a Quonset hut mess hall serving dishes like chili-spiced crispy fried tofu bowl and a Sustainable Fish Bowl.

Disney Springs has expanded to include 52 eating places, from Aristocrepes and a series of food trucks to a House of Blues and Raglan Road Irish Pub. When I visited this year I had lunch at the two-year-old BOATHOUSE, (above) situated on the docks and configured like the kind of restaurant yachtsmen and boaters alike would hang out in and celebrate during the America’s Cup races. You can get there in a 1950s Amphicar, and there’s a sleek speedboat in the middle of the dining room. I dined at a handsome white and green semi-open room overlooking the water, which looked like a classy beach club in Palo Alto. The BOATHOUSE is run by Chicago’s Gibson Restaurant Group, whose portfolio has always included first-rate seafood menus, and this is their best effort in that genre to date.

I sampled “large” Florida stone crabs (priced by the pound) that were closer to “jumbo” or “colossal” in size, and a Maine-style lobster bisque ($8 or $12) that tasted intensely of sweet lobster, not tomato or cream. Frying seafood well is not as easy as dunking it in hot oil, but at The BOATHOUSE the panko-dusted cod ($18) was as crisp as it could be, with the white fish beneath steaming hot and juicy. A thick slab of swordfish ($31) was broiled with the same attention to detail, served with a butternut puree, roasted Fuji apples, fingerling potatoes, petite peppers and pearl onions in a rich garlic butter. I applauded the abundance of succulent meat in the New England lobster roll ($29.95). Soft shell crab, a tad small in size, came with a peach salad, aromatic Old Bay seasoned remoulade and the crunch of pecan-smoked bacon. For dessert, you won’t find better Key lime pie or strawberry shortcake in the entire resort. This being Disney, there are children’s menus offered, and a whole section of steaks and chops. Except for a few Champagnes, the wine list at The Boathouse is all American, with plenty of bottlings under $50 in both categories. Mark-ups are overall quite reasonable—mostly about 100% above retail.

Tiffins (above) is a new restaurant within the Animal Kingdom Theme Park with an adventure theme fit for “seafarers, fortune hunters and vagabonds,” its walls hung with African elephant art, its ceiling held up by carved wooden totems, with an Asian bar/lounge with rattan chairs, hanging pendants and gauzy curtains, like the coolest Tiki Bar in Florida. Artwork is inspired by actual notes and field sketches of the creators of the Animal Kingdom, and the restaurant’s name refers to the light lunch meal served in tiered containers and consumed by working men in India. The food at Tiffins is a great deal more sophisticated than that, however, all of it brilliantly colorful and beautifully presented. I enjoyed an array of dishes from the international menu that began with a Peruvian dish called called causa made with mashed blue potatoes, Aji-spiked vinaigrette, lime mayonnaise, cilantro and quail egg ($15); Hokkaido scallops came with a green garlic panisse, peas and smoked bacon ($38), while tender marinated octopus was grilled and complemented by salsify, saffron aïoli and a lemon-caper olive oil ($16).