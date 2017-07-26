How to Diversify Your Board of Directors

One of the interesting things about being the CEO of a diversity and inclusion management consulting firm is that my company is not exempt from diversity challenges. I have to work just as hard as every other executives to create a deliberately diverse team. That team includes my board of advisors and my board of directors.

It takes all kinds to make diversity.

People don’t assume that I struggle to create a diverse and inclusive team. I attribute this to the misconception that minority is synonymous with diversity. Well, it isn’t. I like to say that diversity is the characteristic of a group, not an individual. And a single demographic does not equal diversity. So, if my team is nothing but African American women, or even mostly so, it’s not an inherently diverse team.

I do my best to heed the advice I give my clients, so I hire the most competent and skilled people for any given position — board members, core staff, and consultants included. That said, I also deliberately seek out diverse, qualified people. If I simply allow people to find me, I may end up with homogenous candidates. If I only rely on my network, I may end up with candidates who think just like me. I have to get way out of my comfort zone to find people to complement my skills and abilities. I like to think of diversity, whatever kind I am lacking on my team, as a value-add. It’s not the first thing I consider, nor the reason for a hire. Diversity does, however, bring additional value that I do want for my company. Think of it like a relevant certification — nice to have, but not required. Diversity, in all of its myriad of forms — protected or not, is typically accompanied by rich and varied experiences that can help your company reach new audiences and reach the next level.

Beware the ‘Culture Fit’.

You are likely aware that diversity is good for business. But for the love of God, please do not select job candidates or board members only because they add to your group’s diversity. Notice I didn’t say because they are minorities. The last hire I made that added to my group’s diversity was a young, artistic, white, American, male. Diversity, in this case, includes demographics and characteristics that your team lacks. Include diversity in your selection pool by posting in places you typically do not. Network in places with people unlike you. Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), professional associations with which you are not affiliated. Did you know that for every professional association you can think of, there are likely several sub-groups divided by demographic? The National Society of Black Engineers, for instance, is the largest student run professional association in the U.S.A. These associations look for speakers every month and often welcome outsiders. Why not show up at the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and announce your position, promote your, company and make new connections?

The unfortunate fact is that marginalized minorities, in particular, have no way of knowing whether your company is demographically homogenous by default or by design. I refer to the proactive approach as ‘putting out the welcome mat.’ An EEO statement on your website is insufficient. When minorities don’t see themselves reflected on your team, especially in leadership, we don’t know whether a growth path for us is available or likely. So show up, speak up, and let diverse communities know that you are hiring. Diverse hiring begets more diverse hiring and employee referrals are still the number one resource for new hires.

The question I get most often about team diversification is, “what if I make a diverse hire and they aren’t a cultural fit?” Don’t hire for culture. That’s how hegemony happens. You want cultural differences! That is diversity, ladies and gentleman. What you really should prioritize is if the values fit. Does the person share your company’s values? You can teach other things, but mismatched values can cost you more than you want to sacrifice. Poorly aligned values is fodder for lawsuits, terminations, dissatisfied customers, organizational culture nightmares, and a whole host of people-problems that are best avoided.

Set clear, achievable goals.

So, how did I manage to create diverse boards? On purpose. One of the top reasons diversity initiatives fail is due the inability to define clear, specific goals. Diversity for its own sake is insufficient. You need to know why you want diversity. Answering the why will help you determine goals that make sense. I cannot tell you what your goals should be. I can help you ask the right questions. Answers differ significantly from company to company. Here are a few examples of questions that I have used to help my clients establish appropriate goals:

Should our company and board reflect the demographics of the community we serve? (Clients, customers, etc.) Should our company and board reflect the demographics of the community in which we are situated? (Neighborhood, region, city, state, etc.) Should our company and board reflect the demographics of our nation? How will diversity help us achieve our mission? How is diversity reflected and represented in our mission/vision/values? Why do we want more diversity? Would it be acceptable to never increase our diversity? What role does diversity currently have in our company? What role do we want diversity to have in our company’s future?

The TMI Consulting leadership team created a diverse board of directors by establishing demographic expectations based on the diversity we wanted to see represented. We wanted more than half of our board members to be from underrepresented groups, the majority to be women, and to have age represented across multiple generations. Once we established that as the expected norm we did not stop until that goal was achieved.

These goals were established based on the demographic ownership of the company. I am a minority and I own just over half of the voting shares. I wanted the board to help maintain that minority leadership balance, so that in my absence, the voice of the marginalized is heard in all major decisions

It took several years to get to a board of eleven people with the 60/40 split. Instituting board term limits, and enforcing them, creates a natural cadence for the cultivation of board diversity. You have to be deliberate about the endeavor. Network like crazy and make your purpose known. Its nothing to be ashamed of. Be proud! You are an innovator and agent of change for seeking diversity! So don’t be shy about it.

Remember, TMI is a diversity management firm. Minority representation is mission critical for us. Institutionalized racism is something that adversely affects the communities TMI serves. TMI takes every opportunity it can to disrupt institutional bias. Our measures may be drastic, but we believe that drastic change is needed to break the cycles of poverty, racism, sexism, homophobia, ageism, and any other demographic discrimination that pushes people apart.

Find your mission critical variables, and research stretch goals. Be bold. Be deliberate. And know that with a clear goal and some thoughtful effort, you can get there. Then bake those goals into your board’s bylaws.

