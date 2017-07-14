How To Do A TED Talk - Ryan Hildebrandt

Knowing how to do a TED Talk is not about being a great speaker. It’s about having a great idea and clearly communicating your core message.

In this episode, Ryan Hildebrandt, a TEDx organizer, shares some useful tips on how to land your first TED Talk.

Doing a TED Talk has many benefits. It can not only allow your message to help many people, it can also generate opportunities, and increase your sales. Speaking at a TED event is huge credibility marker and can open many doors.

