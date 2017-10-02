How to do the right thing

We are obsessed with our image, waiting for everyone to love us, worrying about not offending anyone, doing the right thing, saying the right thing, dressing correctly, driving the right car, living in the right place, and sending our children to the right school. We put ourselves under so much pressure trying to do the right thing! How do we know if we are truly doing "right"? When our happiness no longer depends on the external! If we learn to cultivate the fullness within ourselves, we will discover the secret of authentic and lasting happiness.

Observe your reactions to approval and disapproval. When someone appreciates you, does your confidence increase? And if you receive constructive criticism, does it provoke a flood of insecurities? It may not be visible on the surface, you may be intent on appearing indifferent. But if the opinions of others rock you internally, this indifference is another layer of the mask you wear, which only exists because of your extreme need for approval.

The only way to free ourselves from this need for external validation is to give ourselves what we seek from others: love, acceptance, encouragement and support. In doing so, we can give love to everyone around us.

When we recognize that we may be wrong, when we stop seeking approval, we can change the way we interact with our surroundings and carry out the actions and behaviors that we want to see in the world. In this way, we assume true responsibility: to be responsible for our own happiness, instead of constantly complaining and hoping that the world will give us satisfaction.

"You define who you are in every moment"

We tend to perceive responsibility as the renunciation of a carefree existence. But if we want to become global citizens, our responsibility is to find the inner plenitude that allows us to give freely to our world, instead of taking from it constantly to appease our insatiable thirst for more. By learning to be in the moment, being transparent, excellent, integral, and focused on giving, we find the fullness that fills our inner emptiness. When we are in a state of happiness and peace, we give. In this way we can actively contribute to a society based on internal fullness, with citizens who serve the greater good from a place of inner abundance.

You define who you are in every moment. No matter what your role is – painter, businessman, pilot, educator, politician or farmer - you are defined by what you are being, not by what you are doing. Once you begin to see life that way, your actions will naturally become filled with integrity and care, not from a self-demanding rigidity, but from the simple joy of giving.

