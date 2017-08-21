How to Dress to Impress in the Boardroom in 2017

Whether you’ve been promoted the newest member of your company’s C-suite or just received an invite to attend the next boardroom meeting, how you look has just as much impact as how you act in that room.

The term “business formal” no longer cuts it. What you wear to the office every day isn’t what you should wear when you walk into the boardroom. The wrong outfit could cost you that new client or an invitation to the next important boardroom meeting.

Unfortunately, not many people know this secret. Of course, your qualifications matter but if you know just how to make the right impression, you can get to the top in no time. This little guide will help you get started on how you can dress to impress and dress for success.

Men’s Attire

First, let’s start from the men. Most times people think that a suit and tie is enough. The truth is that there is so much more to it than you think. Colors, quality and style mean a lot. Here are some things you should pay attention to.

Suit and Tie

Businessmen should wear a solid, neutral colored two or three-piece suit. The color you choose has a lot to play with the impression you make at work. The colors should be respectable. Colors like navy, black and grey make nice formal work attire that can never grow out of style. Subtle pinstripes are also acceptable. Be sure to wear a pressed white dress shirt under your suit.

As for ties, choose a clean, modest tie. Steer clear of crazy patterns and vibrant colors. Even if it’s game day and you want to show off your loyalty, leave your sports team’s tie at home. If you’re not sure of which color to choose, then your safest bet is to choose a color that will match your suit.

Socks and Shoes

To keep in line with your suit, wear dark dress socks. Never wear white socks. The difference in color brings about a very disturbing contrast. It diverts people’s attention from your formal outfit to your contrasting socks. That’s one kind of distraction that you would not want to create, especially when you’re at a meeting or interview.

Oxfords or derbys are the go-to boardroom dress shoe. Ditch the loafers for casual occasions. You can never go wrong with black or brown shoes. Whatever colored socks you choose, make sure they match your suit. Bonus points to you if your shoes are well-polished.

Accessories

High-quality accessories for businessmen are a nice pair of cufflinks and a watch. But don’t forget about a bag to carry your laptop, notepad and pens as well. A leather messenger bag is the perfect men’s accessory for business professionals. You can also go for a nice leather briefcase. It’ll give you that air of confidence you’ll need at work.

Women’s Attire

We’re done with the men, now it’s time for the women. Unlike men, business women have a few more outfit options. Sometimes it’s so many that they can get carried away and veer off the track of keeping it formal.

Pantsuit or Skirt

Pantsuit or skirt must be the most popular, yet timeless pieces you’ll ever find in the workplace. You can choose between a dark pantsuit, a knee-length skirt with a formal blouse and matching jacket or a tailored dress with or without a blazer.

With pantsuits, skirts and jackets, make sure you stick with the right kind of colors. Just like men’s outfits, black, navy or grey colors work all the time. If you’re ever in a fix of what color your blouse should be then stick with a plain, neutral-colored blouse. But, of course, white is always the best.

If you’re going for the skirts, then you should make sure that they are up to your knees or at least two finger lengths above your knees. Note also that your blouses shouldn’t be too low cut or see through.

Shoes and Hosiery

Closed-toe dress shoes, flats or pumps in a neutral color are deemed boardroom appropriate. While women are used to using their shoes to add a pop of color to their outfit, they don’t in the boardroom. Wear shoes that are black, brown, grey or taupe. And don’t bring out your 6 in. black pumps you wear to the club. Keep your heel height to about 4 inches or less.

Along with neutral-colored shoes, also wear neutral-colored hosiery. Pantyhose and tights are acceptable, but not your leggings.

Accessories

Accessories can make or break your outfit and the impression you want to pass across. As powerful as accessories can be, you need to stick to the “keep it simple” rule. So no pops of bright reds and pinks in your jewelry instead include conservative accessories to your outfit. Think diamond studs instead of huge gold hoops and a simple silver bracelet I and not a flashy and chunky bangle bracelet.