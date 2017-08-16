How to Eclipse Like a Boss

Eclipse 2017 promises to be an event like no other and here in the U.S., we’ll get the best of this celestial light show all to ourselves. The “total” part of total solar eclipse – when the sun is completely blocked by the moon – will only happen over a 70-mile-wide swath across the lower 48 states. Even if you’re not in this area, called the path of totality, you’ll still see a partial solar eclipse.

To get the most out of what’s being called the “most photographed, most shared, most tweeted event in human history,” you need to be prepared. Because Essilor is committed to improving lives by improving sight, we want to equip you with all the info you need to make sure your eclipse experience is both memorable and safe. Read on to learn how you can make sure your eclipse experience is truly something worth seeing.

#1: Protection, Protection, Protection

Staring directly at the sun is never safe and during an eclipse, your eyes will be exposed to very bright light. The risk of serious eye injuries is real. Sunburn of the eye (photokeratitis) and potentially permanent damage to the retina at the back of the eye (solar retinopathy) can happen after just a short time looking directly at the sun without protection.

But you can’t just grab your sunglasses or tinted lenses and look up. You need special eclipse glasses that meet international standard ISO 12312-2 for safe viewing. So, while your favorite pair of Xperio UV™ Polarized Sun Lenses give you maximum protection from harmful light the other 364 days this year, only eclipse glasses will do the job on August 21.

Essilor of America Your Xperio UV polarized sun lenses are perfect any other day of the year, but not on Eclipse Day! Eclipse glasses are NOT the same thing as everyday sunglasses. ISO-certified eclipse glasses block more than 99% of visible light from reaching your eyes.

And remember, the only time you can remove your eclipse glasses is when you’re in the path of totality during the approximately two minutes when the sun is completely blocked by the moon. Even then, it’s a gutsy move as damage from harmful light can happen quickly. As soon as a sliver of the sun starts to appear, it’s time to put the eclipse glasses back on.

#2: You Really Need the Right Eye Gear

Everyone from NASA to your independent eyecare professional wants you to understand that you cannot watch the eclipse without proper protection. But can a $2 pair of eclipse glasses really protect your eyes? The answer is yes.

Eclipse glasses aren’t high tech – they look like those old paper 3-D glasses you used to get at the movies. The difference is instead of red and blue, the lenses are black or have a silver coating on the outside. These special-purpose solar filters block more than 99 percent of visible light and decrease the amount of light reaching your eyes by a million fold, so don’t try to drive or even walk while wearing them.

While we anticipate all eyes will be on the sky on August 21, your peepers aren’t the only thing that need protection from the eclipse’s harmful light – your cameras and phones need solar filters, too. NASA points out that even if you’re looking at the eclipse through a viewfinder or screen, you must be careful about “minimizing your exposure to the bright sunlight without the benefit of a proper filter.”

Essilor of America On August 21, it will be all eyes on the sky nation wide for the solar eclipse.

If you have any vision problems after the eclipse, visit your independent eyecare professional right away. Eclipse blindness is real and not something you should try to diagnose or treat yourself.

#3: You’ll have a Story to Tell the Grandkids

You’ve probably seen an eclipse before, but not like this. It’s been 241 years since the entire path of totality of a solar eclipse was located only in the contiguous 48 states. That’s right – the last time the U.S. witnessed a total solar eclipse like this one was 1776 (wonder what the founding fathers thought about that). This eclipse also will be special because it’s happening over a densely populated area. Most eclipses occur over water or unpopulated regions of the planet so far fewer people get to see them.