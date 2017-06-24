How to Eliminate Blackheads Naturally?

Blackheads are the result of exposure to environmental toxins, and lack of cleansing of the skin. Wash your face well every morning and every night.

The blackheads have become problems in their own right for teenagers and adults, because although they do not affect health, they are viewed very badly from an aesthetic point of view.

Blackheads can arise for many different reasons, such as bacteria, exposure to contaminants, hormonal changes, inappropriate make-up, lack of hygiene and excess fat skin.

Fortunately, there are a large amount of treatments that can help us combat these problems to have a softer, smoother and less oily skin.

We know that in the market there is a considerable amount of drugs and products that claim to be able to eliminate blackheads. However, these treatments are often quite expensive and not as effective as they claim.

That is why today we are going to give you a particular daily method and home treatments that fight blackheads in a healthy and economical way. Know that to obtain results, one must be constant in the application of the treatment.

Daily routine to eliminate blackheads

Clean your skin twice a day: Exposure to toxins and environmental contaminants can stain our skin without our notice. The consequence is that blackheads appear more frequently. In this case, it is important to wash your face well in the morning and evening, in order to eliminate all types of makeup, bacteria, dirt and excess fat on the skin.

Apply a natural tonic on your skin: Witch hazel can be used as a natural alternative to industrial tonics. This natural product works as a tonic and an excellent astringent for the skin, which helps to balance fat levels and dry blackheads. Use it daily to keep your skin soft and clean.

Perform spray sessions: Spraying the skin helps us to attract impurities to the outside of the skin, which helps us to clean it thoroughly. For this, you must fill a container with boiling water, cover your head with a towel and hold your face over the container, so that the vapor enters the pores. You can do this 2 or 3 times a week.

Make an exfoliation: Exfoliation is an essential step to fight blackheads and do a thorough cleaning. This step helps us eliminate dead skin cells and eliminates any dirt that can affect our beauty. To prepare a homemade exfoliating cream , you can mix a little oatmeal with honey and perform circular massages on the affected areas of your face.

Natural treatments to eliminate blackheads

House mask with egg and lemon

This powerful mask helps us fight blackheads since it contains lemon, which works as a natural astringent that promotes cleansing of the skin and elimination of bacteria. In addition, it contains egg, which helps us fight excess fat on the skin and gives us a softer texture.

ingredients

1 egg white

Drops of lemon juice

How to do?

Mix the two ingredients and apply them on the face for 20 minutes. Once the time has elapsed, remove with warm water and repeat this twice a week.

House mask with strawberries

A food so good as strawberries can also become a good ally to fight blackheads and excess fat on the skin.

ingredients

5 strawberries

1 egg white

1 spoonful of honey

How to do?

Beat all the ingredients until a paste forms and apply it to the face with the skin clean. Let it work for 20 minutes and then remove it with lukewarm water.

House mask with yogurt and lemon

Yoghurt and lemon combine their properties to provide an excellent mask that helps us deeply cleanse the skin to fight blackheads and excess fat on the face.

ingredients

2 spoonfuls of plain yoghurt

½ tablespoon lemon juice

Preparation