How to Encourage Innovation in Your New Startup

As an entrepreneur, you appreciate out-of-the-box thinking, but are you encouraging the same in your team? While you are passionate and dedicated to your vision, you want to create a sustainable business model in which complementary innovations are added to your product or service line. Here’s how to encourage a steady stream of fresh ideas.

Surround Yourself With The Right People:

Don’t fall into the trap of hiring someone just to fill a role, but really take your time to build your team. If staffing is something your HR team does on your behalf, make sure they understand what you are looking for beyond professional skill sets. Also, make sure you communicate that you support innovation. Not all employers do, which can make you an attractive alternative.

Actively Encourage Innovation:

You encourage innovation, right? Maybe not. Sometimes, as entrepreneurs, we are so enthusiastic about our ideas that we fail to recognize the business-boosting ideas our team comes up with. This may be due to our laser-like focus, or to a subconscious (or conscious) need to feed our ego. To encourage innovation, host brainstorming sessions, and actively plan and budget for these new ideas.

Embrace That Not Every New Idea Will Pan Out:

It’s a plain and simple matter of fact that not every bright idea is going to come to fruition. As disappointing as this may be, leaders who scold projects often create a fear-based company culture that discourages new ideas. Instead, talk openly about the ideas you’ve had that didn’t pan out—and what you learned from them. Do the same with every failed project and your team will grow stronger.

Invest In Small Data And Interdepartmental Data:

For years companies have analyzed big data, such as client demographics, time of purchases, or mobile vs. online sales—but we are in the day and age of small data. Small data can be generated by the advanced software, the key to success is in ensuring data from all departments is shared. Then, you must provide your team with access to this insight-driving small data. By identifying new trends, or trends you didn’t realize existed, you can expand and evolve your product or service offering innovative new ways.

Invest In Creative Skill and Team Building Activities:

Monotony can all but kill creativity, which is why it is essential to prioritize creativity. You must encourage and invest in your team’s ongoing development, including their creative development. Whether you host an in-house seminar, an outside workshop, or a fun social activity—it can work wonders in terms of igniting new ideas, and bonding and strengthening your team.