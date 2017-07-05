How to Engage the 21st-Century Sports Fan

Sensors in their jerseys, shoes, and helmets. Sensors in the turf, the goal box, race car, and golf club. Athletes will soon be tracked at every moment so we can see how fast and focused they are, and when they’re “in the zone.” The sports experience has become a 21st-Century medley of sights, smells, and experiences. Undoubtedly, technology is shaping the modern fan experience. We just have to make sure it’s for the better.

Today’s fans don’t want to just watch an event—they want to be at the center of it. In other words, they want to “be the experience.” This starts with a seamless approach to fan, customer, and team engagement that can manifest in many ways from on-site, touch-activated, multi-sensory, virtual experiences to off-site communities.

Getting You to and Through the Gate: Customer Experiences

The first and most critical part of any fan journey starts with the ticketing experience. Whether you are a season ticket holder or a casual fan, it all begins with your ticket buying experience. Did you get what you wanted? Was it what you expected? Was it easy to use? Were your tickets useful?

Useful? Yes, tickets are useful. The 2016/2017 season saw an average per game attendance of 69,487 for the NFL, 30,163 for MLB, 21,692 for MLS, 17,884 for NBA, and 17,500 for NHL for American professional sporting leagues. That’s a lot of foot traffic.

As more teams come online with digital tickets, they’ll be able to capitalize on data to improve entry/exit strategies. The whole fan/ticket/customer experience gets better with online, in-app, mobile ticketing management capabilities. And what’s the easiest way to sell more tickets? Reduce the barrier to entry so fans can easily make one-click purchases directly from their phone. This consumerism shift towards mobile devices makes it easier for teams to influence impulse sales through personalized messages, geo-targeted marketing, instant offers, and loyalty rewards.

Customer experience is also impacted by the human connection experienced when purchasing tickets and merchandise. Contact centers that work with and respond to the user expectations of fans at any given moment provide an enhanced and optimized experience. The right contact center will help sell out stadiums.

Communications that run full circle

In a world of applications, real-time communication structures, technology impacts more than just the fans. It makes players, coaches, and every-size teams all a part of the fan experience.

With advanced Team Engagement technology that enables communications across voice, video, multimedia, messaging, and conferencing, smart stadiums can better allocate operations and staff through more proactive, strategic initiatives. From the suites to the concessions stands, effectively deploy the right people, to the right place, at the right time.

Human asset management in sports is a hot topic right now. Teams spend millions of dollars on sports players and race car drivers. Managing their health performance via an application lets teams assemble medical experts faster, save money, and operate more efficiently. Communication-enable applications to quickly bring teams and health experts together via video and voice so you can assess injuries and create recovery plans faster.

Intelligent systems that drive and automate operations

The gameday experience—communications, ticketing, merchandising, socializing—needs a robust grid to run on. At Super Bowl LI, fans used over 11.8 TB of data during the game. And with the majority of stadiums built prior to 2001, when the first tech bubble popped, it’s logical to assume there are several facilities that aren’t equipped to handle this sort of bandwidth.

But the need for technology infrastructures goes beyond connectivity. Technology has to be powerful, and it has to be smart. Stadium staff needs to be able to optimize workflows. Coaches need to make better decisions based on player and field conditions. Security needs to react, predict, and respond dynamically across the environment. Vendors and sponsors need to enhance and deliver personalized offers across the stadium.

These touchpoints and experiences essentially create data that can be sent back to teams, stadiums, and operators to further impact the game day experience. It’s team analytics. It’s stadium analytics. It’s fanalytics! It’s all the smart stuff that tech-savvy stadiums need.

Touchpoints that are experience driven

Fans demand mobile experiences on the way to and at a venue, which requires world-class Wi-Fi, functional mobile apps, and dynamic fan engagement boards.

Smart stadiums, race tracks and large public venues have to connect fans across the venue and across the globe with state-of-the-art experiences that are paving the way for the Stadium of Things. It’s about producing, sharing, and leveraging information from connected devices and experiences in context. About wearable tech, seat sensors, virtual reality displays, crowd-tracking tools, and smart equipment—bats, balls, gadgets, and gizmos a plenty.