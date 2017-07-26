How To Establish And Maintain A Timeless Business

Can your business last a hundred years? This is a feat that is relatively inconceivable in today’s business world. Most business owners will be startled if they are confronted with that question and this is because many of them in reality cannot see past the first decade of their business’s life.

However, a true entrepreneur beyond getting his business up and running wants it to last a long time, even after he is dead and gone.

Achieving this is not a task for the faint of heart. Your business, like any other, will suffer trying periods when revenue dips, customers and employees bail and everything else looks bleak. The good news is that a lot of company’s we know today have weathered these storms and have grown to be brand names and household names.

Surviving the storm is possible; here are some keys to help you build a business that is marked by longevity.

1. Foster a healthy company culture

Company culture is everything. It includes a variety of elements from the architecture of your office interior design to company mission, values, ethics, goals and structure. Making sure that your employees are in-sync with your company culture is paramount to business stability and success.

For instance, some companies might be all about shared workspaces, the suit and tie look, competition between colleagues. Some others can be more laid back, t-shirt and jeans, general cafeteria, games in the lunchroom, teamwork and all that – case in point, Google.

Company culture is so important is – or should be important to a staff or manager of any company. When an employee feels that his needs and values are consistent with those in the workplace, they tend to have better relationships with their colleagues, be more productive at work and enjoy it too.

2. Strive to Remain Timeless and Flexible

Many businesses go under not because their product/service becomes obsolete, but because they do not evolve with the times with regards to how they deliver their service/product. This sometimes stems from a misguided sense of maintaining the core principles of the company and business integrity.

Every business that wants to stand the test of time learns to evolve – within reason and most times within their niche – to stay relevant to their customers and in the industry at large. Berkshire Hathaway, is perhaps one of the most glaring examples of how evolution can keep a business relevant – and in their case, they had to undergo drastic changes, moving from the textile industry to the financial services industry.

Warren Buffett had to completely re-invent the wheel with Berkshire Hathaway, saving it from the then suffocating textile industry and turning it into the investment behemoth that it is today. With time, changing consumer behavior and preference may force you to tweak or change your product or service.

3. Develop and Maintain a Solid Management Core

Every business that seeks to stay alive must strive to maintain a solid management core, specifically their management personnel.

These should preferably be persons who were there from the onset of the company, who understand and imbibe its culture and principles and are passionate about its ultimate objective. They should get the company more than anyone else.

According to Mark Dimitrijevic, the founder of 1800 Foundation, the true beauty of every management lies in whatever holds it together.

“From my perspective, a building may look strong on the façade with its intimidating design and pillars with scary girths, but the real beauty is a solid foundation that never gives in to any”, he said.

“Likewise in business, the management structures matter,” he said further in an email interview, “the structure is the most critical and most important component; get that wrong any day and your business is doomed to fail. No wrongly setup management ever produces profit for any business”.

4. Differentiate Yourself from the Crowd

We all know what unique selling proposition means. Every business needs it to be able to stand out in their industry.

If you are not certain what yours is, feel free to ask your loyal customers why they stick with you. This will give you some insight into strengthening your offering in a way that will satisfy them and attract new customers.

5. Prioritize Trust Over Traffic

You have a flourishing online business, customers are pouring in, revenue is pouring in and your net income does not look bad either. Being in a position like this can stir over confidence, making you act with levity and contempt, whenever a singular customer complaint comes up.

However, one customer complaint can easily lead to hundreds in today’s digitally dependent world. A situation like this can crash your business very quickly as customers will have no qualms leaving for a competitor.

Every customer is important to your business and you should treat them like they matter. Treat each complaint with genuine care for the customer’s needs; this breeds trust like nothing else I know.

According to a friend of mine at Tulsa Bankruptcy Lawyers, there is a huge paradigm shift that happens when a company integrates trust into its core foundation.

He had this to say, “Trust brings in more clients lead than most marketing strategies. The leads are always more formidable than others because they tend to come from previous clients who told others about how we’ve been trustworthy in negotiation and in other core areas.”