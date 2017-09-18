How To Fight Like A Man And Win Like a Woman

How to survive thrive in a male-dominated business

A tough look at what is really holding us back...

A couple of years ago, I participated in a showcase of business speakers. Twenty of us were auditioning in front of a room full of buyers. Because we were all peers in the business, and friends, we got an inside look at the results of the showcase. We saw who got more attention from the buyers. One man dominated the evaluations and went home with the most bookings. I was shocked and confused. Not because he beat me, but because he beat others who said the exact same thing as he did, but in a skirt.

I know it’s not as black and white as I am making it, but I began to look around and take inventory. I saw conferences where all the speakers were men. I heard clients say “we need a woman this year” like we were a missing check on their diversity list. I heard clients accuse one woman of being too “puffy” in her content, yet rave about a man whose content was no different. I watched people get on social media and say “who’s the best woman speaker you know” as if we are in a separate category. I’ve heard meeting planners and agents secretly admit that a client is wiling to pay more for a male speaker than a female speaker.

I’m not one to whine, and I certainly did not get to where I am (which is a pretty cool place) by blaming my missed opportunities on men. Some days I think the glass ceiling exists in our own mind, and that if we get out of our own way, we can break it. And other days I see signs. Signs that maybe just maybe, the guy does has the advantage.

I’m not here to argue how far we’ve come or not come. I’m not here to state statistics or whine about who gets paid more and who doesn’t. I’m simply here to share how I found a way to become extremely successful, and to get the business I want, even in what some may call a male-dominated business. I’m here to help you get out of your own way, just in case that glass ceiling is closer than you think.

Quit thinking it’s just about communicating effectively. Yawn. It’s not. It’s about thinking differently and playing bolder. It’s the shift in perspective that beats three good tips and an action step every time.

Be honest and admit that he might be better than you. Sometimes I have to admit that the better man won. I hear a lot of women whining about not getting that business opportunity, without owning up to the fact that they aren't really any good at what they do. He doesn't always beat you just because he's a man. Sometimes he's just better than you. Face facts. Want to beat him? Get better than him. As Steve Martin says, "Be so damn good, they can't ignore you."

Don't expect a favor if you don't deserve one. I don't want a job because "it's time to bring in a woman" - yuck. I want a job I earned on a platform I deserve. I want that client to want me because they value my work and respect my brain, not just because it's my turn.

Respect your gifts and talents. Here's where we really screw up as women. My guy friends will brag over things they don't even know how to do yet, and we know how to do it and convince everybody we don't. We need to quit that crap. As women, we have been given a very unique and valuable set of gifts that MEN DON'T HAVE. Seriously valuable gifts. We can see everything that's going on at once. We can multi-task. We can connect and engage on a deeper level. We nurture business relationships. We can sell well because we know how to tap into feelings. Not to mention the other gifts we have that we don't seem to mention. There are not too many things that a man can do that we can't figure out how to do too, except pee standing up. And I've almost got that mastered.

Don't sell yourself out. Determine the price you're worth and stick to it. Often we get less because we take it. Stop taking it.

Don't try to look, dress, act, and talk like a man. We are not going to trick them into thinking we're men by wearing matching suits and slicking back our hair. It's okay to have boobs and hips. I am very good at what I do, and not a person in that room cares if I'm doing it in heels or cowboy boots. I have never "looked the part" since day one of my career, and that didn't stop me. In fact, it turned out to be my competitive edge.

Say what you mean without hesitation, apology, or too many extra words. Nobody wants to wade through what you're saying to figure out what you mean. Don't sugar coat it. Don't wrap it in a cute story about your kid. Just say it. The world will not fall apart if you have an opinion.

Don't let someone else take your ideas. Yes, it's happened to me too. You throw out an idea and hear crickets. A man throws out the same idea and gets applause. It happens. I don't have much control over this except to point it out when it happens. Call them on it. I don't have to get defensive or cry, or talk about my feelings. I just show the boys that I know full well what just happened.

Let the whole sexy thing go. So maybe it works to flaunt the girls when you're single. Maybe that gets you drinks in a bar. But we're not in business to get people to want to sleep with us. We're here to do a job. Stop thinking your sex appeal is where your value is. It may get you a leg up (there's a joke in there somewhere) but you're not doing your gender any favors. If we truly want a world where people are respected for more than our body parts, then let's create one.

Ask for what you want. Period. Can't get it if you don't ask. Quit whining about not getting something you didn't even try out for. Men are GREAT at asking. We can do better.

Don't assume the guy makes more money. I used to think that men made more in my business and got all the breaks, until I started becoming friends with them. Turns out that I make more than many of my male peers do. Don't claim it's a man's world unless you have hard proof.

Take risks. Ah, here it is. Where the rubber really meets the road. If I had to point out one difference between my female counterparts and my male counterparts in this business (other than the obvious) it's that the men are the ones taking the risks. They're the ones doing new things, wearing what they want, being bold on stage, claiming their space. Of course there are women who do this too - I am one of them - but I am lonely in my gender. Way too many women are playing it safe, becoming carbon copies, doing just enough to meet the minimum. Sounds harsh. I know. But I was at one conference where every woman had on the same suit. By the end of the day i couldn't even tell them apart. And, no, this isn't about the clothes. It's about having confidence to be different, to be unique, to develop your own style, and then to OWN IT. I know WAY more great male speakers than I do female, and there's no shortage of female speakers.

Perfect your own sales pitch. Whether you're in sales or not, you need a passionate pitch that states who you are , what you bring to the table, what you're good at, and even what you're not so good at. This pitch is what you want out of your business and the things you aren't afraid to claim. If you don't know what makes you great, how is anybody else supposed to know? When our mind writes a story that says we don't matter, it dictates our actions, attitudes, behaviors, and eventually leads us to that destination. So write a different story. Craft your own theme song. Perfect your pitch. Even if nobody ever gets to hear it - they'll know.

Be nice to the guys. Many of them are on your side. One rotten guy doesn't mean they're all rotten. Some of my best champions are men - men who would hire me and have hired me. Some of them are even as insecure as we are. I have beat out many men for jobs because I was more qualified, or had something the client was looking for. I'm on a TV show because they wanted to hear what I have to say. Men come to me for coaching because they consider me an expert. I refuse to let the actions of one determine my opinion of all.

Link arms and lift up other women. I see so many women who get to their spot at the top of the mountain and guard it like a bear guarding her babies. Threatened that someone might get too close and take some of her pie. What a shame. Eventually they fall, and nobody cares, because they never gave back. Give more than you take. The pie is big enough for all of us. If we all link arms, we are stronger together. Stop slamming the door on the ones coming up behind you. You know who you are.

Stop being needy. You don't need to convince us that you are great and have done great things. We are happy for you, but you don't have to work so hard to earn favor. Just do your thing. Your efforts will show. On the flip side, don't turn everything into your own therapy session. Get over it. Let it go. Move on.

Form your own tribe. Find your small group of women who have your back. Women you respect. Women you can get real with and let it all show - the good and the ugly. Women who will not feel bitter for your success. Don't find women because you want something from them.

Fake it until you make it. Tired phrase, but still true. Emotions, while we need them, can become dangerous. They make a great gauge, but an awful guide. Don't let them drive. Let TRUTH drive the car. Put emotions in the back seat. Just because you feel it, doesn't make it true. So for now, even if you don't feel it, choose brave. Choose to sit at the table with the boys, and as the saying goes "lean in."

Tired phrase, but still true. Emotions, while we need them, can become dangerous. They make a great gauge, but an awful guide. Don’t let them drive. Let TRUTH drive the car. Put emotions in the back seat. Just because you feel it, doesn’t make it true. So for now, even if you don’t feel it, choose brave. Choose to sit at the table with the boys, and as the saying goes “lean in.” Find something bigger to believe in. This one saves me every time. I truly believe there is a Spirit dwelling in me, doing a much great work than what my mind could conceive. While sometimes I may doubt myself, I don’t doubt that Spirit. I am part of something bigger. And so are you. Find your something bigger.