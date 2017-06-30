How to Find a Job Using LinkedIn

LinkedIn is powerful.

There is a reason I don’t recommend that people apply to jobs on other career related sites. They are mostly a waste of time. LinkedIn, however, has done it right. It’s the difference between “I can’t find a job” and “I have several opportunities waiting for me.”

It’s that powerful.

If you treat it like the powerful platform it is, you will see significant growth in your career.

CREATE A LINKEDIN PROFILE THAT DOESN’T SUCK

Your LinkedIn profile sucks. Trust me. I’ve seen thousands of them. Additionally, there is a 99% chance after reading this guide, you won’t take any action, and continue to suck at LinkedIn.

Can’t you tell that I’m an optimist 🙂

For the 1% who are going to take action, keep reading!

You need to pay for a professional LinkedIn profile picture. No, seriously.

I honestly don’t recommend paying for many things. A professional picture is on the top of my list of things to pay for.

Your selfie isn’t going to work. That great picture of you that your buddy snapped before you went out on a night of town, isn’t going to work. If you didn’t pay for it, there is a 99.99% chance the picture shouldn’t be your profile picture.

It’s the difference between “I want to learn more about this person” and “I have no interest in this person…Next!”

Write a summary statement that is accurate AND interesting.

Ok, now that I’m done yelling at you for having a bad photo. Let’s talk about your summary statement in LinkedIn.

“Robbie is an innovative marketing professional with over 15 years’ experience in the industry…”

Are you bored yet?

I am, and that sentence is all about me.

Your summary needs to sell you, but it needs to do it authentically.

Fill out your job history. Include descriptions for each position, in the first person!

Hiring managers want to see that you’re a great fit for the role, so use your past career steps as chapters in the story of you. Make it clear to them that hiring you is the only logical way for the story to continue. This is another additive of your one sentence story.

Does your experience at Wing Pit in college fit into the narrative as a Director of Marketing? You decide. But chances are, things like this can only hurt you.

Ditch the buzzwords. You’re not a motivated, team player. Trust me, no one believes you.

Truly innovative people don’t say that they’re ‘innovative’ because they’re too busy innovating. Let your accomplishments do the talking for you, and try to avoid coming across like a repetitive corporate robot. Hint: If the word synergy appears in your summary in a non-ironic way, it probably needs a rewrite. Just saying.

Stick to the first person

Instead of saying “Robbie is an experienced project management professional,” you can say something along the lines of “I have worked in many fortune 500 companies as a project manager. My specific focus is SAP software implementations.”

If you’re not used to blowing your own horn, it’s time to sign up for trumpet lessons.

Using the third person makes it sound like you’ve got some kind of dissociative disorder, or that you’re trying to make it sound like your profile summary came from someone else. The only items that should sound like they came from someone else are the glowing referrals on your profile. More about those later.

BUILD POWERFUL RELATIONSHIPS

I think the most underused feature of LinkedIn is figuring out how to maintain and build relationships. I’m going to outline how to use LinkedIn to build powerful relationships.

Use LinkedIn’s Publishing Platform.

LinkedIn’s publishing platform may be its most undervalued tool. It gives you access to a broader audience, for longer periods of time. People will come to hear what you have to say and if it resonates, they’ll want to hear more. That’s how relationships start.

Get consistent with adding others on LinkedIn.

LinkedIn is the center of your career. If you want others to be aware of what you’re working on, then you must be diligent about adding new connections on LinkedIn. Met someone at a networking event and spoke with them for more than 90 seconds? Add them on LinkedIn.

Interacted with someone on twitter that you want to build a better relationship with? Add them on Twitter. Add them on LinkedIn.

See where I’m going with this?

The beautiful part about LinkedIn is that it’s not creepy to ask someone to get connected. Add them on Facebook after only speaking to them for 90 seconds, is kind of creepy if you ask me. But on LinkedIn, it’s A OK. It’s even professional.

Ask for recommendations. And don’t stop asking.

Past relationships are as important as new ones. Personal recommendations and referrals go the extra mile to show that you really have worked at the companies that you say you’ve worked at, and that the people who have worked there with you enjoyed the experience.

Get off Facebook and get serious about your LinkedIn

It might sound like a drag, but how about this: The next time you spend 30 minutes searching for the perfect cover photo, tagging your friends, or ‘liking’ baby pictures, just remember that there is a network out there where you could actually be getting paid (eventually) for updating your profile.

In conclusion, LinkedIn is a powerful tool if you use it properly. It’s the only tool on the internet that will immediately connect you to professionals around the world. Don’t underestimate how great this can be for you.