How to find speaking engagements

I have been researching how best to find speaking engagements and the best way I have found so far is to google the type of event at which you want to speak and then most websites have a section for speakers to submit their proposal. There are a number of other ways which are as follows:

SPEAKER WEBSITES

Websites like SpeakerHub or SpeakersBase where you can register for free, are great for increasing your visibility as a speaker

EVENT ORGANISERS

I also found that approaching event organisers is a great way to get speaking engagements. This can sound a bit daunting at first but once you start, it really isn't that difficult.

TWITTER

I have found that using twitter is a good way to find speaking engagements. Follow relevant events and event organisers on twitter and engage with them (like and respond to some of their tweets). In addition look at the hashtags #CallforSpeakers and #SpeakersWanted can help you to find opportunities

FACEBOOK

Create a page on facebook for your speaking business. This helps to raise your visibility and is a way for you to share some content about your speciality topics and also videos of you speaking.

SPEAKER BUDDY

Being a professional speaker can be a little isolating, so finding a speaker buddy is a great idea. Find someone who is happy to share hints tips and ideas with you. I am based in London and I have a UK speaker buddy and also a speaker buddy in the USA & Jamaica.