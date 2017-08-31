How to Find the Best Jeans for Your Body Type

Never underestimate the power of the perfect pair of baby blues…blue jeans, that is! I know few things make me feel more confident than a comfy pair of jeans that compliment my every curve. The drawback? Shopping for, and actually finding that elusive pair of “perfect jeans.” It's a process that can be a bit confusing at best, and completely exasperating at worst.

Well, those of you who are familiar with my articles know that I’m a HUGE proponent of loving your body no matter what shape or size you are. Every one of you is beautifully unique in every way and, if you take nothing else from what I write to you, please take that.

So, to honor my goal of making each and every one of you feel like the super-hot babe that you are, I want to try and soften the jean shopping experience with a few tips. Below is a handy dandy guide to help you find the best jeans for your body shape. It’s by no means all-encompassing, but I hope it will give you a head start in turning this potentially stressful process into one that’ll have you struttin' your strong n’ sexy in no time!

You Have a Tummy…

If this applies to you, I hear ya, sister! You’ll have your best results in a moderate to higher rise. Best to have the waistband hitting you at or just below your belly button. This will give you extra coverage on your stomach, and help slim your overall silhouette. Also, lots of fashion bloggers suggest a wide waistband and a bit of stretch to help keep you feeling supported in your tummy area. Because, hey, there’s only so much sucking in you can do, right?

As an example, I picked out these Gap Super High Rise Sculpt True Skinny jeans. They feature a combination of a high waist and hold-you-in sculpting denim that makes you feel more confident than ever in skinny jeans. You can find them at Gap.com for $99.

You Have an Hourglass Figure…

According to several online “jean matchmakers" (LOVE that term), the curvier you are, the more you should stick to jeans that are higher cut in the back to keep you well covered. Also, because all you hourglass hotties tend to be smaller at the waist, be sure to look for contoured cuts that will hug you at the waist. This will help avoid gaping in that area.

If you’re an hourglass girl, check out these Joe’s Jeans Honey Curvy Bootcut/Rikki jeans. They feature a contoured cut and plenty of backside coverage. Get them at Joesjeans.com for $158.

You Have Larger Thighs…

I used to do a ton of running back when my joints could handle it, so I have some personal experience trying to find jeans that fit larger thighs. I would get so frustrated trying on pairs that fit my legs perfectly, only to leave a huge gap at my waist. And when I tried to size down to a smaller waist, I’d end up sporting the Nicki Minaj VMAs look which left me feeling like Queen Thunder Thighs. Yeah, not exactly a confidence booster. Nicki can do it. Giuliana can’t.

So, I finally found relief when I started to wear wider-leg styles and jeans made of softer, super stretchy denim. If you have larger thighs, I suggest making these your go-to requirements. I happen to really like the Citizens of Humanity Slim Bootcut Jean, which are a subtler version of flared jeans. Perfect if you want that same thigh-balancing effect as you’d get with flares, but aren’t feeling that ‘70s look. One note of added advice – if you do go with the bootcut style jean, go all the way long with a floor-skimming length to elongate your lovely legs. And, yes, they are lovely no matter what the size!

You can find the Citizens of Humanity Slim Bootcut Jean at Nordstrom for $208. I know they are a bit on the pricey side, so here are some Nordstrom coupons and offers to help you save.

You Have a Straight Figure…

If this is your body type, you’re darn lucky when it comes to jean options. Pretty much anything goes as far as rises and styles, so you can get away with low-riders, high-waisted cuts, and everything in between.

Because jeans usually come with either a straight-across or a curved waist, you’ll likely want to stick with the straight-across style. Curved waistbands can be uncomfortable and prone to gaping for you. If you want to create a more curvaceous look, stick with a pair that has a tighter, slimmer fit at the waist and hips, and then flares out below the knees, as this gives the illusion of extra curves.

As an example, take a look at the 7 For All Mankind The Skinny Jeans collection. There are over 23 styles to choose from and these body-hugging skinny jeans will really add femininity and definition to those of you with narrow hips and calves.

I happen to really like the B(air) Denim Ankle Skinny Jeans in Duchess. The dark wash has an elongating effect on the body, and the small pockets placed high on the butt help to amp up your…well…assets. You can buy these at 7forallmankind.com for $179.00.