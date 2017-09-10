How to find the best place to invest in property?

Should I invest in domestic or foreign property? Should I buy an apartment or an office? Which region is safe? Which city is the most promising?

All these questions arise as soon as you decide to invest in real estate. After all, such a deal will cost you quite a sum of money, so it’s only natural to be cautious. But the main question remains – what is the best place to invest in property?

To answer that, one must analyze various factors, namely:

· purpose of investment;

· type of property you’re after;

· economic situation in the given country;

· its demographics;

· its fiscal policy.

Dubai in the United Arab Emirates can serve as a good example of a promising investment option. Let’s check the list above and see why.

1. Why do you invest in real estate?

The choice of destination largely depends on the purpose of your investment. If you want to simply protect your money from devaluation, a developed country will be a better option. Large cities in the USA or European countries like the UK, France, and Germany guarantee stable market conditions. On the other hand, you can hardly expect high rental yields. Developing markets such as Dubai are somewhat riskier, but rental yields are considerably higher here due to low prices and high rents, which makes them the best place to invest in property.

Also keep in mind that certain types of real estate suit this purpose better or worse.

2. What type of property suits you?

Would you rather buy an apartment or an office abroad? Should you choose a hotel room or a piece of retail property?

An apartment is easier to manage – but only if you live in the same city. Managing such a type of real estate from abroad may be too difficult and expensive. Retail and office property requires more of your time and skills and is also more preferable for domestic investment. Hotel property is more suitable for capitalizing on foreign real estate market, as hotels are mostly managed by professional companies.

As for Dubai, the city offers a wide choice of these types of real estate and this is why.

3. Economic and demographic situation

More than 90 per cent of Dubai’s population consists of foreigners, and the city attracts more every day, which results in fast population growth. This leads to high demand for residential property both for sale and rent. And this is where you can make your money as an investor.

At the same time, the UAE’s and the particular emirate’s economic growth creates the demand for high quality offices and retail space. International corporations from around the globe and small firms are willing to rent such property.

Lastly, Dubai’s advanced tourism sector offers great opportunities for hotel property investment. Nowadays you can purchase a room in a building and make money on stable tourist inflow which is expected to reach 20 million people a year by 2020.

4. Best place to invest in property should be tax free

One of the reasons why Dubai is so popular among foreign investors and companies is its easy tax regime. Although it’s not completely tax free, cost-cutting may be considerable when compared to certain European countries.