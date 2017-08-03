How to Find The Meaningful Life Hidden By Struggle

“If there is no solution to the problem then don't waste time worrying about it. If there is a solution to the problem then don't waste time worrying about it.” ― Dalai Lama XIV

Yesterday was one of those days. Nothing seemed to happen particularly easily. Plenty of things to do and not a lot of desire to do any of them. I was tired – some travel had left me a bit sleep deprived. It was hot and humid – minor activity left me sweating. I did not eat as well as I have been, and I chose a nap over exercise. The day felt like a bit of a struggle. There was a low hum of anxiety and mild hint of burden in my chest. I am aware that by telling you this, I run the risk of undermining the myth that people who teach this stuff don’t struggle. I assure you that it happens.

I also realize that if this is posted on social media, I am violating the unwritten rule that prohibits anything that is not shiny, happy, and related to joyful milestones such as vacation, birth, anniversary, graduation, or adopting a puppy. Please forgive this intrusion into the parade of highlights and celebrations that you may have been seeking as a distraction from how life actually is in this moment.

Back to yesterday. On days like this it is helpful to keep in mind the difference between effort and struggle. A full life requires effort. Struggle is added. Because we are human, we avoid situations we don’t like. We resist circumstances we don’t want. We indulge desires that don’t help. And we resign ourselves to the notion that we don’t have a choice. I have yet to meet the human being who doesn’t get caught in struggle from time to time or in certain areas of their lives.

For example, having a conversation takes effort. Struggle is the energy you put into avoiding the conversation while you spin about it in your head. We can burn many more calories worrying about the conversation than it will take to actually have it. Eating healthily takes effort – beating yourself up because you are not eating as well as you would like is struggle. Exercising takes effort – endlessly researching to find the perfect workout plan that you never end up doing is struggle.

This may be the greatest reason to have a mindful self-regulation practice – to be able to tell the difference between struggle and effort. When we see the difference, then we can see that we have a choice. We are free to keep struggling. We have the option of taking some useful action (effort) or we can let it go.

Mindful self-regulation is a four part practice:

1. Presence: Bringing awareness and acceptance to what is going on internally and externally

2. Purpose: Connecting to the values, goals, commitments, and relationships that matter most

3. Choice: Exercising freedom and responsibility for where we put our energy

4. Cultivation: Intentionally accessing internal resources such as gratitude, awe, and compassion.

Presence, purpose, choice, cultivation – we can build these into our lives everyday. Mindful self-regulation is an approach to life. It is not a quick fix. In fact, the cycle of searching for the quick fix and then wallowing in defeat when it doesn’t work is one way we struggle. Another way we struggle is resigning ourselves to just doing what we have always done even though the results are disappointing. Right in the middle is the daily practice of presence, purpose, choice, and cultivation.

So yesterday, in the midst of the “not so great” day, I took a few minutes to practice noticing the sensations of fatigue and “ugh” that I was feeling. I connected with my commitment to contribute to and support my family. I chose to work on some household tasks, send some work emails, write a proposal, and spend some time walking and talking with my youngest son. It ended up being a pretty productive and meaningful day after all. Each of these things required some effort – that’s all.

Would you like a more graceful and powerful relationship to life?