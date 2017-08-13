How To Find Your Company's North Star Metric

Running any business can be a complex ecosystem of many moving parts. Making them all work together in unison can seem more frustrating than the daily life of Sisyphus, but finding the useful takeaways and giving them structure is the key to success. That structure is rarely as simple as a single number defining direction or executive decision. However, actually having an overarching metric that gives direction and aligns all the other metrics together can be infinitely useful.

Your company has a defined mission to meet a need and a unique value proposition to meet that need better than anyone else (at least you should). The North Star metric gives you a direction that is in line with the value you offer to your customers. That direction is the single largest driver of sustainable long-term growth -- and is inevitably linked to your customers’ engagement with your product. The key steps of that engagement help your team build your growth model.

Defining The North Star Metric

The North Star metric concept originally emerged from Silicon Valley, and is best utilized by companies that invest in long-term sustainable growth. It focuses on the product and the core value it delivers to customers. The value your customers receive from your product is measured by key steps in the consumer lifecycle. Very often (especially in technology and SaaS companies), the North Star is related to the acquisition of new users and the engagement of existing users.

The value that the product creates for your customers drives their engagement and ultimately creates value and strategic direction for your company. This direction and the metric that defines it should serve as the epitome of your company objective and should promote the focus of all your team. It should be able to serve you in improving or creating a mechanism that ultimately drives productivity and fortifies your growth model. Ideally, when selected correctly, the metric will be the core of your strategic growth tactics.

How To Find Your North Star Metric

In order to determine the single most important metric for your growth model, you should look at how your product delivers value to your customers. You should be able to understand the value your customers get from your product looking at user engagement and activity level. For example, for Medium (the reader and writer network) the metric is "total time reading," for Facebook it is "daily active users," for Airbnb the metric is "nights booked," and for KindCoins (a donation app that I co-founded) it is "monthly active users."

Monthly active users was chosen as the North Star metric for our app due to three major factors:

It allows us to gather data to more predictably calculate revenue linked to churn rates.

It gives insight on user engagement.

It guides marketing efforts due to market/customer feasibility testing.

We have additional KPIs that are specific to the customer funnel stage, but monthly active users, is our North Star for the time being.

The metric should hold inherent value and be able to tell you how to optimize your product and create more value for your users. You should also source information from all your teams and conduct in-depth analyses to define your key metric. It should clearly point your company in the right direction for long-term healthy growth, be able to bring the entire company to focus on this direction, and make sense for all teams.

Growth Hacking

Once you pin down your North Star metric, you can create a mechanism around it that can help you drive growth. In order to build your growth model, you should look into the variables that define your metric. Those variables are steps along the consumer journey, like new users, engagement and retention. Mapping them and creating a comprehensive model of their relationships can help you understand their interactions and grow your key metric.

The user steps are the inputs in this model and your North Star metric is the output. The ecosystem you create in the process is your growth model. It comes down to analyzing your user experience data and using it for deeper insight. You can use the data to segment your customers for more insight into their buyer journey so you can offer a more individualized pitch at each touch point.

This insight will help you align your priorities and give more structure and focus to your teams. Your teams will be able to look closer into user segments and discover significant drivers of growth. The more detailed you get, the better you will be able to forecast your growth.

Conclusion

It is important to keep in mind that the North Star metric is not an end solution in and of itself. A key metric gives focus on your growth efforts and can serve as a seed to grow a company ecosystem that gives you deep insight into your customer’s behavior and creates levers to drive future growth. It leads to understanding your customers and unifying your team on how to better bring value. The North Star metric is a tool that focuses on results.